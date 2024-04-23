Animals cats

Roaringly good proof that big cats are just like house cats at heart

Poke Staff. Updated April 23rd, 2024

Anyone who has a cat will know that nothing is safe from the furry paw of doom. If a thing can be pushed over the edge, it will be pushed over the edge.

It turns out, even big cats have that shoving instinct.

Cats will knock anything off the edge
byu/RealRock_n_Rolla infunny

With almost 3,000 upvotes after only a few hours, RealRock_n_Rolla’s post has definitely found its audience over on r/funny.

Here’s how people have been reacting.

I’ve seen the Lion King. I know cats will knock their own brothers off the edge!
mightymouse513

That brief look of betrayal.
Squidwardnixon

That’s the sweetest kick I’ve ever seen.
EdytheClarkson

Mooooooommmmm!!!!!!!!
S-n-o-wL-e-o-p-a-r-d

The kind of parent I hope to be.
xXBioraptorXx

Run away, Simba!
sacklayblue

Just that push and bored look after the push no matter what happened after the push! I am always amazed at how much wild big cats are so much like domesticated kitties!
andifitturnedaround

Fun fact: domestic cats were never actually domesticated – they just chose to opt in to the partnership.
_panjo

He had it coming!
FlamingoRush

A kitty is still a kitty no matter it’s size.
Tipabanane

Every breed and lineage of cats are dicks.
No_Raisin_212

Bentley2004 had a good point.

That’s how we know the earth isn’t flat, cats would have knocked everything off of it!

Source r/Funny Image Screengrab