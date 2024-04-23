Roaringly good proof that big cats are just like house cats at heart
Anyone who has a cat will know that nothing is safe from the furry paw of doom. If a thing can be pushed over the edge, it will be pushed over the edge.
It turns out, even big cats have that shoving instinct.
Cats will knock anything off the edge
With almost 3,000 upvotes after only a few hours, RealRock_n_Rolla’s post has definitely found its audience over on r/funny.
Here’s how people have been reacting.
I’ve seen the Lion King. I know cats will knock their own brothers off the edge!
mightymouse513
That brief look of betrayal.
Squidwardnixon
That’s the sweetest kick I’ve ever seen.
EdytheClarkson
Mooooooommmmm!!!!!!!!
S-n-o-wL-e-o-p-a-r-d
The kind of parent I hope to be.
xXBioraptorXx
Run away, Simba!
sacklayblue
Just that push and bored look after the push no matter what happened after the push! I am always amazed at how much wild big cats are so much like domesticated kitties!
andifitturnedaround
Fun fact: domestic cats were never actually domesticated – they just chose to opt in to the partnership.
_panjo
He had it coming!
FlamingoRush
A kitty is still a kitty no matter it’s size.
Tipabanane
Every breed and lineage of cats are dicks.
No_Raisin_212
Bentley2004 had a good point.
That’s how we know the earth isn’t flat, cats would have knocked everything off of it!
