Roaringly good proof that big cats are just like house cats at heart

Anyone who has a cat will know that nothing is safe from the furry paw of doom. If a thing can be pushed over the edge, it will be pushed over the edge.

It turns out, even big cats have that shoving instinct.

With almost 3,000 upvotes after only a few hours, RealRock_n_Rolla’s post has definitely found its audience over on r/funny.

Here’s how people have been reacting.

I’ve seen the Lion King. I know cats will knock their own brothers off the edge!

mightymouse513

That brief look of betrayal.

Squidwardnixon

That’s the sweetest kick I’ve ever seen.

EdytheClarkson

Mooooooommmmm!!!!!!!!

S-n-o-wL-e-o-p-a-r-d

The kind of parent I hope to be.

xXBioraptorXx

Run away, Simba!

sacklayblue

Just that push and bored look after the push no matter what happened after the push! I am always amazed at how much wild big cats are so much like domesticated kitties!

andifitturnedaround

Fun fact: domestic cats were never actually domesticated – they just chose to opt in to the partnership.

_panjo

He had it coming!

FlamingoRush

A kitty is still a kitty no matter it’s size.

Tipabanane

Every breed and lineage of cats are dicks.

No_Raisin_212

Bentley2004 had a good point.

That’s how we know the earth isn’t flat, cats would have knocked everything off of it!

Source r/Funny Image Screengrab