One London Marathon contestant blind tasted a wine every mile. Not all heroes wear capes
You’ve probably, by now, seen a little of the London Marathon footage showing some of the wacky costumes worn by runners.
Three men ran as a caterpillar, one woman was dressed as a poo, there were buildings, dinosaurs, fruit, a Rubik’s Cube. All human (and non-human) life was represented as people pushed their limits across more than 26 miles, most making money for charities.
One man made himself stand out in a different way, as he raised funds for the Sobell House Hospice Charity in Oxfordshire, which took care of his mum. Wine seller and expert, Tom Gilbey, did a blind tasting of 25 wines as he ran.
@tomgilbeywine AND WE’VE ONLY DONE A VIDEO … 26.2 miles 25 wines tasted blind 7 fully correct, 4 wrong & 14 mostly right Over £10k raised for @sobell.house Donation link still open in Bio …. BIG FAT THANK YOU ❤️ #londonmarathon #marathon #blindtasting #tomgilbey ♬ original sound – Tom Gilbey
Most of us would struggle to run a marathon at all, never mind identify an impressive 21 out of 25 wines as we did it. TikTok was here for it.
This man drank 26 different wines & still managed a sub 5 marathon. Let that sink in.
JU
I did this last night without the running.
Elliott Duffey
All the back labels said they’d pair wonderfully with some cheese or gentle marathon.
Panda
If this was a regular thing at marathons I might actually be convinced to enter one.
Libby
The running whilst drunk super impressive but I don’t think people realise how insane it is how many wines were correct! As a sommelier I salute you!
Jessica Terry
The combination of a British sporting institution and booze was never going to fly under the Twitter/X radar, and it’s had almost four million views in a day.
A guy did the London Marathon and had a different wine at each mile! That’s something I can get onboard with pic.twitter.com/ml4dsEPY5W
— James Briggs (@jamescbriggs) April 22, 2024
There was more love coming Tom’s way.
1.
Not all heroes wear capes…well maybe a tin foil one when he finishes https://t.co/THmbAfZhYS
— Trudi (@Trudski2012) April 22, 2024
2.
Oh. My. God. https://t.co/6ejG8TZnJZ
— G 〓〓 (@GavinCurnow) April 22, 2024
3.
I'd say this is the only way I would run the London Marathon also – drunk.
Fair play to everyone who did it. Amazing stuff https://t.co/SWk7q16m34
— Leona O'Neill (@LeonaONeill1) April 22, 2024
4.
I am mesmerised by everything about this https://t.co/a9uObRAFHV
— Sabrina (@sabstweets_) April 22, 2024
5.
My new fitness mentor https://t.co/DyJxvRKZAX
— Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) April 22, 2024
6.
Oh my god what an icon https://t.co/7GRxyxEvSG
— Leo Gibbons (@Layo_FH) April 22, 2024
7.
Running round Canary Wharf in miles 16-20 is hard enough, let alone after 15 glasses of wine.
And I am here for it. https://t.co/h8a1lt4lNJ
— Elliot Newstead (@ejnewstead) April 22, 2024
8.
Man smashed 2 whole marathons in one sitting https://t.co/hOKDl6VvqP
— mo mo (@MidWorldMo) April 22, 2024
9.
This is great content. Not even being ironic. Growing your following by sharing stuff like this is wicked. He knows his wine and I now will follow as he’s obviously up for a laugh https://t.co/xbJF49GEa5
— Adam Driver Chart.PR (@adamdriver85) April 22, 2024
Another runner recognised him.
lol ran past this guy when i literally couldn’t even stomach water let alone wine https://t.co/f74WvsHZPd
— chanel kadir (@basicchanel_) April 22, 2024
We think they’re all heroes.
Follow Tom for more wine-related content on TikTok and Instagram. You can still donate to his fundraiser for Sobell House here.
