One London Marathon contestant blind tasted a wine every mile. Not all heroes wear capes

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 23rd, 2024

You’ve probably, by now, seen a little of the London Marathon footage showing some of the wacky costumes worn by runners.

Three men ran as a caterpillar, one woman was dressed as a poo, there were buildings, dinosaurs, fruit, a Rubik’s Cube. All human (and non-human) life was represented as people pushed their limits across more than 26 miles, most making money for charities.

One man made himself stand out in a different way, as he raised funds for the Sobell House Hospice Charity in Oxfordshire, which took care of his mum. Wine seller and expert, Tom Gilbey, did a blind tasting of 25 wines as he ran.

Check out how he got on.

@tomgilbeywine AND WE’VE ONLY DONE A VIDEO … 26.2 miles 25 wines tasted blind 7 fully correct, 4 wrong & 14 mostly right Over £10k raised for @sobell.house Donation link still open in Bio …. BIG FAT THANK YOU ❤️ #londonmarathon #marathon #blindtasting #tomgilbey ♬ original sound – Tom Gilbey

Most of us would struggle to run a marathon at all, never mind identify an impressive 21 out of 25 wines as we did it. TikTok was here for it.

This man drank 26 different wines & still managed a sub 5 marathon. Let that sink in.
JU

I did this last night without the running.
Elliott Duffey

All the back labels said they’d pair wonderfully with some cheese or gentle marathon.
Panda

If this was a regular thing at marathons I might actually be convinced to enter one.
Libby

The running whilst drunk super impressive but I don’t think people realise how insane it is how many wines were correct! As a sommelier I salute you!
Jessica Terry

The combination of a British sporting institution and booze was never going to fly under the Twitter/X radar, and it’s had almost four million views in a day.

There was more love coming Tom’s way.

Another runner recognised him.

We think they’re all heroes.

Follow Tom for more wine-related content on TikTok and Instagram. You can still donate to his fundraiser for Sobell House here.

