One London Marathon contestant blind tasted a wine every mile. Not all heroes wear capes

You’ve probably, by now, seen a little of the London Marathon footage showing some of the wacky costumes worn by runners.

Three men ran as a caterpillar, one woman was dressed as a poo, there were buildings, dinosaurs, fruit, a Rubik’s Cube. All human (and non-human) life was represented as people pushed their limits across more than 26 miles, most making money for charities.

One man made himself stand out in a different way, as he raised funds for the Sobell House Hospice Charity in Oxfordshire, which took care of his mum. Wine seller and expert, Tom Gilbey, did a blind tasting of 25 wines as he ran.

Most of us would struggle to run a marathon at all, never mind identify an impressive 21 out of 25 wines as we did it. TikTok was here for it.

This man drank 26 different wines & still managed a sub 5 marathon. Let that sink in.

I did this last night without the running.

All the back labels said they’d pair wonderfully with some cheese or gentle marathon.

If this was a regular thing at marathons I might actually be convinced to enter one.

The running whilst drunk super impressive but I don’t think people realise how insane it is how many wines were correct! As a sommelier I salute you!

The combination of a British sporting institution and booze was never going to fly under the Twitter/X radar, and it’s had almost four million views in a day.

A guy did the London Marathon and had a different wine at each mile! That’s something I can get onboard with pic.twitter.com/ml4dsEPY5W — James Briggs (@jamescbriggs) April 22, 2024

There was more love coming Tom’s way.

Not all heroes wear capes…well maybe a tin foil one when he finishes https://t.co/THmbAfZhYS — Trudi (@Trudski2012) April 22, 2024

I'd say this is the only way I would run the London Marathon also – drunk.

Fair play to everyone who did it. Amazing stuff https://t.co/SWk7q16m34 — Leona O'Neill (@LeonaONeill1) April 22, 2024

I am mesmerised by everything about this https://t.co/a9uObRAFHV — Sabrina (@sabstweets_) April 22, 2024

My new fitness mentor https://t.co/DyJxvRKZAX — Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) April 22, 2024

Oh my god what an icon https://t.co/7GRxyxEvSG — Leo Gibbons (@Layo_FH) April 22, 2024

Running round Canary Wharf in miles 16-20 is hard enough, let alone after 15 glasses of wine. And I am here for it. https://t.co/h8a1lt4lNJ — Elliot Newstead (@ejnewstead) April 22, 2024

Man smashed 2 whole marathons in one sitting https://t.co/hOKDl6VvqP — mo mo (@MidWorldMo) April 22, 2024

This is great content. Not even being ironic. Growing your following by sharing stuff like this is wicked. He knows his wine and I now will follow as he’s obviously up for a laugh https://t.co/xbJF49GEa5 — Adam Driver Chart.PR (@adamdriver85) April 22, 2024

Another runner recognised him.

lol ran past this guy when i literally couldn’t even stomach water let alone wine https://t.co/f74WvsHZPd — chanel kadir (@basicchanel_) April 22, 2024

We think they’re all heroes.

Follow Tom for more wine-related content on TikTok and Instagram. You can still donate to his fundraiser for Sobell House here.

