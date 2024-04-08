What could go wrong rubbing squid ink all over your arms? Well …this

Videos funny

Like a magician with a smoke bomb, when a squid wants to make a swift exit, it can emit a cloud of ink that prevents predators from seeing where it went, as well as acting like a chemical disruptor to some senses.

In the past, it was used as ink, but is almost exclusively used as a cookery ingredient now. One marine biologist took it upon himself to demonstrate the staining power of squid ink, and he was very thorough about it.

It ended up on Reddit’s r/WhatCouldGoWrong. This. This is what could go wrong.

“That’s what you’re gonna put up with if you muck around with squid ink.”

If the moral of the story is ‘Don’t coat yourself with ink’, it’s probably one we’d embraced even before seeing that. The voiceover kind of nails it.

“I’m doing it so you don’t have to”… Mate… We’re not doing it and YOU don’t have to!

Professional-Arm-24

Way cheaper and painless than a blackout tattoo coverup tho, things to consider.

Bodyart1

Career jump: from squid marine biologist to death metal bass player.

ok_information_2009

Squids using that Sharpie ink.

davieb22

If you could make pressure stamps as the ones used for documents with popular designs you could even have an express tattoo service, no need for a stylus.

_swingman_

.I’m off to the fishmongers, see what they’ve got.

Professional-arm-24

Well, it’s not TOO bad, by that I mean that he could have been allergic (if there is such an allergy for squid ink) or have a bad skin reaction.

Scared-Guard-8632

Unless the ink wears off with time, the only way it’ll go is once all of the skin cells underneath are replaced with new ones, which, according to my quick research, can take 28 to 42 days for people under 50 years of age, and 84 days for those beyond 50.

Scared-Guard-8632

neeva33 saw the silver lining.

I’m glad he didn’t rub it in his face.

And on that topic …

Are you telling me the girl who got the squid ink in the restaurant on her face was like this guy for 2 weeks?!

WorldIsOne

So …here’s the girl who got the squid ink in the restaurant on her face.

