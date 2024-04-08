Ryan Reynolds had a short, sweet and very funny answer to what ‘movies get wrong’

Celebrity actors

Ryan Reynolds‘ real persona is better than any character he plays.

The part-owner of Wrexham A.F.C. – with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhinney – is known for his quick wit and willingness to be self-deprecating, as well as for his solid and good-natured marriage to Blake Lively.

When TikTokker Alex Falcone asked people to share the things that ‘movies get wrong that drives you crazy but other people don’t care about at all’, it resulted in a flood of niche complaints – but Ryan Reynolds’ stitch must surely be the winner.

The fake rivalry between the two actors, who are genuinely good friends, has spawned many a joke on their social media. This one got a big thumbs up from TikTok users.

Hugh Jackman told me it was Ryan Reynolds though. Who do I believe???

Amanda Dontcallmemandie

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman lore grows.

Taniwha bro

Is it Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman who don’t like each other or Deadpool and Wolverine?

LenaPicard18

I just want a romantic comedy with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

DadsRads

I wasn’t playing close attention & was confused by the Hugh Jackman until I saw it was Ryan Reynolds. almost lost my chicken n’ dumplings.

Dakota Herondale

I would have a heart attack if Ryan Reynolds stitched one of my videos.

PhyremanRetired

Don’t be shy. Spill the tea, Ryan.

IMAX

Raise your hand if you have been personally victimized by Hugh Jackman.

theblackcat_xo

The beef between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will always be on my life bingo card.

Huh

That’s a very controversial take Mr Reynolds.

Jindi

Steph Adalab added this.

Has anyone told you that you look like Blake Lively’s husband… I can never remember his name….

As a bonus, here’s the pair ending their ‘truce’, back in 2019, with adverts for each other’s companies.

