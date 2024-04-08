Ryan Reynolds had a short, sweet and very funny answer to what ‘movies get wrong’
Ryan Reynolds‘ real persona is better than any character he plays.
The part-owner of Wrexham A.F.C. – with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhinney – is known for his quick wit and willingness to be self-deprecating, as well as for his solid and good-natured marriage to Blake Lively.
When TikTokker Alex Falcone asked people to share the things that ‘movies get wrong that drives you crazy but other people don’t care about at all’, it resulted in a flood of niche complaints – but Ryan Reynolds’ stitch must surely be the winner.
@vancityreynolds #stitch w/ @Alex Falcone ♬ original sound – Ryan Reynolds
The fake rivalry between the two actors, who are genuinely good friends, has spawned many a joke on their social media. This one got a big thumbs up from TikTok users.
Hugh Jackman told me it was Ryan Reynolds though. Who do I believe???
Amanda Dontcallmemandie
The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman lore grows.
Taniwha bro
Is it Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman who don’t like each other or Deadpool and Wolverine?
LenaPicard18
I just want a romantic comedy with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.
DadsRads
I wasn’t playing close attention & was confused by the Hugh Jackman until I saw it was Ryan Reynolds. almost lost my chicken n’ dumplings.
Dakota Herondale
I would have a heart attack if Ryan Reynolds stitched one of my videos.
PhyremanRetired
Don’t be shy. Spill the tea, Ryan.
IMAX
Raise your hand if you have been personally victimized by Hugh Jackman.
theblackcat_xo
The beef between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will always be on my life bingo card.
Huh
That’s a very controversial take Mr Reynolds.
Jindi
Steph Adalab added this.
Has anyone told you that you look like Blake Lively’s husband… I can never remember his name….
As a bonus, here’s the pair ending their ‘truce’, back in 2019, with adverts for each other’s companies.
F for effort. pic.twitter.com/fomGU8ipX6
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 6, 2019
