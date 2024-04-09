People are having a hard time swallowing this pronunciation of gnocchi

Entertainment food

TikTokker Lani Sanchez has built up quite a following by demonstrating how to cook her favourite meals.

For example, these lemon pepper chicken skewers went wildly viral and have been viewed more than 24 million times.

Another of Lani’s chicken recipes may well end up giving it a run for its money in the viral stakes, and not because it’s a great recipe – which it might be if you like that sort of thing – but because of how she pronounces gnocchi.

You’re not ready for this.

#springdinnerideas #lemonrecipes #gnocchirecipe #gnocchidinnerrecipes #lemonchickenwithgnocchis #easydinnerrecipes #creamylemongnocchis ♬ What You Won't Do for Love – Bobby Caldwell @lanisanchezzz Creamy lemon chicken with gnocchi This meal is so easy and so delicious! Perfect for this time a year! Ingredients for chicken seasoning – 2 large chicken breasts cut in half to make 4 thin chicken breasts – lemon pepper seasonings – garlic powder Cooking chicken – 2 tbsps of butter – 1 tbsp of olive oil Lemon sauce w/ gnocchis – 4 cloves of garlic; minced – 1/2 cup of chicken broth – half a lemon; juiced – 1 cup of heavy whipping cream – 16 oz of uncooked gnocchis – 1/2 cup of shredded parmesan cheese – 2 cups of baby spinach – salt – pepper Start by seasoning your chicken with lemon pepper seasoning and garlic powder on both sides. Add oil and butter to a pan on medium high heat. Add in chicken and pan fry until chicken is cooked through. Remove from pan place on a plate and set aside. To the same pan, add in minced garlic and saute for about 30 seconds. Then add in chicken broth and lemon juice scraping the bottom. Then add in your heavy whipping cream. Mix. Add in gnocchis and let boil for 5-7 minutes. Remove from the heat and add in shredded parmesan and spanish. Mix until spanish is wilted down. Add in chicken breasts and spoon sauce over top. Serve and enjoy! #summerdinnerideas

Here are a few things people said about it.

Yonkeez has me dying.

MJY931

I was like oh what are yonkees I’ve never heard of them.

Natalie

The New York Gnocchis.

mia

As long as it tastes good, right? Her clip escaped the confines of TikTok, only to blow even more minds on Twitter/X.

1.

imagine the word gnocchi. imagine how one might say gnocchi. imagine how one might pronounce gnocchi badly. then listen. pic.twitter.com/iFmeAJe7yI — Owain (@orhunt) April 8, 2024

2.

Of all the ways you might mispronounce gnocchi… https://t.co/de203S9TtE — Jenny O (@MsYellowHat) April 9, 2024

3.

4.

5.

These are the people saying British people say the names of Italian food items incorrectly https://t.co/Xl7qGnVa0B — Mathew (@mathewclarke) April 9, 2024

6.

A Connecticut Gnocchi In King Arthur's Court — H Anthony Hildebrand (@hahildebrand) April 9, 2024

Owain had a suggestion.

maybe we can set her up with tzatziziziziki guy — Owain (@orhunt) April 8, 2024

A partnership made in culinary Heaven …or Hell, if you care about pronunciation.

@iricksnacks Say “YUM” if you would eat these Greek Pinwheels To make it: Mix ground turkey with spinach & feta. Spread it across a low carb tortilla. Roll tightly & slice into 1-2 inch pinwheels. Air fry @ 400F for 10-12 mins (until turkey is fully cooked). Serve with tzatziki & enjoy Pro tip: This would also be delicious with some kalamata olives & pickled onions ♬ original sound – iRick

