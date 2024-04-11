These 19 film and TV titles are even better when translated into British slang
Over on Reddit’s r/thingsbritssay forum, which needlessly describes itself as ‘For all things that British people say’, the coincidentally named u/thingsbritssay threw out a challenge.
Name another movie/series that would sound better in British slang
They illustrated it with this image for inspiration.
It was a popular post – and these suggestions got five-star reviews.
1.
Overtired27
Via YouTube
2.
Brisk and Peevish (Fast and Furious).
TheKittastrophy
3.
Dozen mardy blokes (Twelve Angry Men).
Silent_Rhombus
4.
Nae land fur th’auld fogies (No country for old men).
ThatHairyGingerGuy
5.
All Over the Gaff — Around the World in 80 Days.
Successful_Seesaw
6.
Getting bruv out of a pickle (Saving Private Ryan)
Some_BritishGuy
7.
Motorway Services (Road House).
Existential_Risk_Lol
8.
Shanobian
Via YouTube
9.
Probably Good Time For A Cuppa: Armageddon
South-Stand
10.
Mate, Where’s me Motor? (Dude, Where’s My Car?)
Rolmeista