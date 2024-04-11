Entertainment films tv

These 19 film and TV titles are even better when translated into British slang

Poke Staff. Updated April 11th, 2024

Over on Reddit’s r/thingsbritssay forum, which needlessly describes itself as ‘For all things that British people say’, the coincidentally named u/thingsbritssay threw out a challenge.

Name another movie/series that would sound better in British slang

They illustrated it with this image for inspiration.

'Bit odd, innit' in the Stranger Things font.

It was a popular post – and these suggestions got five-star reviews.

1.

Knackered in Knutsfor. Acreengrab of Tom Hanks in Sleapless in Seattle
Overtired27
Via YouTube

2.

Brisk and Peevish (Fast and Furious).
TheKittastrophy

3.

Dozen mardy blokes (Twelve Angry Men).
Silent_Rhombus

4.

Nae land fur th’auld fogies (No country for old men).
ThatHairyGingerGuy

5.

All Over the Gaff — Around the World in 80 Days.
Successful_Seesaw

6.

Getting bruv out of a pickle (Saving Private Ryan)
Some_BritishGuy

7.

Motorway Services (Road House).
Existential_Risk_Lol

8.

A scene of Elsa from Frozen. Text - Baltic
Shanobian
Via YouTube

9.

Probably Good Time For A Cuppa: Armageddon
South-Stand

10.

Mate, Where’s me Motor? (Dude, Where’s My Car?)
Rolmeista

