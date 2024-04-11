These 19 film and TV titles are even better when translated into British slang

Entertainment films tv

Over on Reddit’s r/thingsbritssay forum, which needlessly describes itself as ‘For all things that British people say’, the coincidentally named u/thingsbritssay threw out a challenge.

Name another movie/series that would sound better in British slang

They illustrated it with this image for inspiration.

It was a popular post – and these suggestions got five-star reviews.

1.



Overtired27

Via YouTube

2.

Brisk and Peevish (Fast and Furious).

TheKittastrophy

3.

Dozen mardy blokes (Twelve Angry Men).

Silent_Rhombus

4.

Nae land fur th’auld fogies (No country for old men).

ThatHairyGingerGuy

5.

All Over the Gaff — Around the World in 80 Days.

Successful_Seesaw

6.

Getting bruv out of a pickle (Saving Private Ryan)

Some_BritishGuy

7.

Motorway Services (Road House).

Existential_Risk_Lol

8.



Shanobian

Via YouTube

9.

Probably Good Time For A Cuppa: Armageddon

South-Stand

10.