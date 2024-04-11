The twist in this fabulous author bio is the best payoff you’ll read this week (and anything but pants)

Entertainment books

You’ll know the author but you might not know the bio (and neither did we) and it went viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

Can’t beat this as an author bio pic.twitter.com/Ahmv1jvzMP — Moniza Hossain (@moniza_hossain) April 8, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Bravo!

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.

I like so many things about this bio, but it’s really masterful the way it’s a funny/touching/relatable anecdote while also clearly communicating Pilkey’s ethos as a writer — Moniza Hossain (@moniza_hossain) April 8, 2024

The best! His books are definitely responsible for getting tons of kids into reading. — Nefarious Nautilus, MSc. (@NefariousNautil) April 8, 2024

best author bio ever — Raidah is on semi-hiatus! (@raidahshahidil) April 8, 2024

Yes. It’s the classic story and everyone loves it! It’s so horrible, imagining his teacher ripping it up. But Dav triumphs in the end. — Cathy Carr (remembering Flaco!) (@CathyCarrWrites) April 8, 2024

To conclude …

"fortunately, David was not a very good listener" https://t.co/p4JOk22E6q pic.twitter.com/iIyGDWnsv6 — harjit singh .⁺˚✦･༓☀️ (@_harjitsingh) April 8, 2024

READ MORE

A US mailman refused to believe this could possibly have happened and it’s today’s funniest, most exasperating thing

Source @moniza_hossain