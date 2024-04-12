Entertainment music thomas the tank engine
These ‘songs that shouldn’t work together’ just gets better and better and it’s a (NSFW) treat
This rather fabulous mash-up of two familiar tunes that really shouldn’t work together has just gone viral on Twitter.
If it’s the first time you’ve heard it – chances are it isn’t – then you’re in for an absolute treat. And if you have already heard it then you’ll want to hear it again.
Okay! That’s enough internet for me for today. pic.twitter.com/RGqsGCEV0U
— Johnny (@johnnyXscotland) April 11, 2024
And it turns out there’s a whole bunch of them over at @dasonrz on TikTok. Like this.
@dasonrz Bonfire No. 5.. #loubega #mambonumber5 #childishgambino #bonfire #mashup #mashups #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ #viral #fyp ♬ Mambo No. 5 x Bonfire – Jason
And this.
@dasonrz Cupid Flow. #nlechoppa #shottaflow #fiftyfifty #cupid #mashup #mashups #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #viral ♬ Shotta Flow x Cupid – Jason
And also this.
@dasonrz Crazy In Sulfur.. #slipknot #sulfur #gnarlsbarkley #crazy #mashup #mashups #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #viral ♬ Crazy x Sulfur – Jason
Going to stop there before we entirely lose our grip on reality.
This might be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen!
— Mac an tSabhasaigh (@savo01) April 12, 2024
Source TikTok @dasonrz @johnnyXscotland