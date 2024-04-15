A right-winger shared the most cringeworthy A.I. image of Britishness so far – 17 scathing reactions
It seems there’s not much that the Far Right enjoy more than generating A.I. images of what they think the world should look like.
For example –
In that tradition, when far-right politician, Paul Golding, wanted the world to know what makes him tick, instead of sharing Britain First’s manifesto – or his own his criminal record – he decided to post this A.I. image.
There’s an awful lot to unpack there – not least that we can’t help thinking they’re all singing Vindaloo, and there’s a very disappointing lack of lions.
Twitter/X saw its opportunity and took it.
1.
I do love this genre of extremist political AI. It's all in the details for me. The double red lines on the road – 'definitely no parking when Jesus and the lads go for a stroll'. And the pterosaurs flying over Parliament can't fail to bring a tear to the eye. pic.twitter.com/U4zbsfgdt9
— Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) April 14, 2024
2.
F*cking insane? pic.twitter.com/wCugMwvlsl
— Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) April 13, 2024
3.
Britain First just tweeted this.
Like, seriously, not as a joke pic.twitter.com/drYeCLmETh
— Frank Place Botfinder UK (@BotFinderUK) April 13, 2024
4.
This is outrageous. They haven’t even got one Spitfire in there. Where is Churchill? Where are the banners proudly proclaiming “Respect are country”. A disgrace. https://t.co/ei3zhACoJo
— Tom Staniford (@tomstaniford) April 13, 2024
5.
Those things flying do not look like angels
— Dane Baptiste/A$ap BAP/Joke Dza (@DaneBaptweets) April 13, 2024
6.
You do realise Jesus was not born in Britain?
— Parham (@DoctorParham) April 13, 2024
7.
You cannot parody the Far Right. They just do it for you… https://t.co/fyaXYhfu0z
— Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) April 13, 2024
8.
I've played enough Assassin's Creed to recognise the bad guys in this picture https://t.co/E91WUo591F
— Take That, History (@TakeThatHistory) April 14, 2024
9.
He wants all men to wear dresses, pterosaurs to roam the skies and everyone’s shadow to be an oddly shaped gingerbread man https://t.co/J1kI85qv2D
— Moose (@moosecarpone) April 13, 2024