A right-winger shared the most cringeworthy A.I. image of Britishness so far – 17 scathing reactions

It seems there’s not much that the Far Right enjoy more than generating A.I. images of what they think the world should look like.

For example –

In that tradition, when far-right politician, Paul Golding, wanted the world to know what makes him tick, instead of sharing Britain First’s manifesto – or his own his criminal record – he decided to post this A.I. image.

There’s an awful lot to unpack there – not least that we can’t help thinking they’re all singing Vindaloo, and there’s a very disappointing lack of lions.

Twitter/X saw its opportunity and took it.

I do love this genre of extremist political AI. It's all in the details for me. The double red lines on the road – 'definitely no parking when Jesus and the lads go for a stroll'. And the pterosaurs flying over Parliament can't fail to bring a tear to the eye. pic.twitter.com/U4zbsfgdt9 — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) April 14, 2024

Britain First just tweeted this.

Like, seriously, not as a joke pic.twitter.com/drYeCLmETh — Frank Place Botfinder UK (@BotFinderUK) April 13, 2024

This is outrageous. They haven’t even got one Spitfire in there. Where is Churchill? Where are the banners proudly proclaiming “Respect are country”. A disgrace. https://t.co/ei3zhACoJo — Tom Staniford (@tomstaniford) April 13, 2024

Those things flying do not look like angels — Dane Baptiste/A$ap BAP/Joke Dza (@DaneBaptweets) April 13, 2024

You do realise Jesus was not born in Britain? — Parham (@DoctorParham) April 13, 2024

You cannot parody the Far Right. They just do it for you… https://t.co/fyaXYhfu0z — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) April 13, 2024

I've played enough Assassin's Creed to recognise the bad guys in this picture https://t.co/E91WUo591F — Take That, History (@TakeThatHistory) April 14, 2024

