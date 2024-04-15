Politics takedowns

A right-winger shared the most cringeworthy A.I. image of Britishness so far – 17 scathing reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 15th, 2024

It seems there’s not much that the Far Right enjoy more than generating A.I. images of what they think the world should look like.

For example –

In that tradition, when far-right politician, Paul Golding, wanted the world to know what makes him tick, instead of sharing Britain First’s manifesto – or his own his criminal record – he decided to post this A.I. image.

Paul Golding tweet. "This explains my politics perfectly." Image - Jesus walking along a toad in London with the Houses of Parliament in the background, the London Eye behind that and an army of Crusaders following Jesus. The road has double red lines on each side and there appear to be pterosaus flying over parliament.

There’s an awful lot to unpack there – not least that we can’t help thinking they’re all singing Vindaloo, and there’s a very disappointing lack of lions.

Twitter/X saw its opportunity and took it.

