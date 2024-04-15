Politics donald trump

Trump trying to say “illegal alien” is today’s weirdest thing – 16 favourite responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 15th, 2024

Donald Trump will make history today. He goes on trial accused of falsifying business records to cover up paying hush money to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels after an alleged sexual encounter with her – all of which he denies.

It will be the first criminal trial of a former president. It’s not a great way to make history, but it’s all in a day’s work for Trump, who spends so much time in court we’re surprised the Department of Justice hasn’t started charging him rent.

It hasn’t stopped him from hitting the campaign trail, like the rally he held in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, where he spoke about illegal aliens …or tried to.

Perhaps he should have had a hot cup of covfefe first.

These responses nailed it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

We reckon this has to be worth a try.

