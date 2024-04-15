Trump trying to say “illegal alien” is today’s weirdest thing – 16 favourite responses

Politics donald trump

Donald Trump will make history today. He goes on trial accused of falsifying business records to cover up paying hush money to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels after an alleged sexual encounter with her – all of which he denies.

It will be the first criminal trial of a former president. It’s not a great way to make history, but it’s all in a day’s work for Trump, who spends so much time in court we’re surprised the Department of Justice hasn’t started charging him rent.

It hasn’t stopped him from hitting the campaign trail, like the rally he held in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, where he spoke about illegal aliens …or tried to.

"Just last week it was reported that an illegal adlinthin– and you just look at thisss, what's happening" — Trump pic.twitter.com/5z0j1zArN4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2024

Perhaps he should have had a hot cup of covfefe first.

These responses nailed it.

1.

My favorite part of any of his frequent verbal catastrophes is always: the recovery. That moment right after the wipeout when he doubles down & assertively continues with all the Pee-Wee Herman "I meant to do that!" energy he can muster. https://t.co/ML6WTARkjc — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 14, 2024

2.

I think he said that illegal Atlantians are coming to America…

I hope they bring their futuristic tech with them! https://t.co/DaRTxfmqM8 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 14, 2024

3.

ok time for bed grandpa https://t.co/Bh7DYcaVpw — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 14, 2024

4.

He's not really speaking anymore, just…vocalizing. — Rue de Day (@laurellsteven) April 14, 2024

5.

Numerous experts have pointed out Trump’s aphasia. And here it is yet again. https://t.co/lHjwTDCYcM — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 14, 2024

6.

He’s authoritarian, psychotic, attempted a coup, and is quite obviously on some very heavy drugs. But hey, he bought 30 milkshakes at a Chick-fil-A. https://t.co/xIXUUo2Hui — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 14, 2024

7.

We see what’s happening alright. It’s called dementia.

And it’s getting worse. https://t.co/3wT4MmT2L1 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 14, 2024

8.

What a train wreck. https://t.co/1KHL2kbSpw — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 14, 2024

9.

Is this person actually Donald Trump if he can’t pronounce “illegal alien”? https://t.co/FsCRhbQphA — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) April 14, 2024

10.

I think we're all indebted to Donald Trump for clearly stating what needed to be said. Not only was it authentic frontier gibberish, it expressed a courage little seen in this day and age. https://t.co/qw7LSojA6W — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) April 14, 2024

11.

Sharp as a tack. https://t.co/ePZCsGOKXL — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 14, 2024

12.

It's even funnier when he tries to make it seem like it never happened. https://t.co/Io2f4Jdcxz — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) April 14, 2024

13.

If this hadn't come from @atrupar , a reputable journalist who follows & records Trump & posts these excerpts himself, I would've thought someone had tampered with this to make the man look deranged. I fear, he actually is. https://t.co/MqedJOKdff — TheBossRoss ❄ 6x (@BettinaSRoss1) April 14, 2024

14.

I don’t speak ultra maga dipshittery, so I got one of these to try & make sense out of grandpa’s bloviating word salad. https://t.co/5GG4L9rmHM pic.twitter.com/IoXmBrIKnV — Ashley Votes Blue ☮️ (@KuckelmanAshley) April 14, 2024

15.

Dude is sharp as a damn marble. https://t.co/1XmV2hMnxc — Southern Sister Resister – Wordsmith #IAmTheStorm (@ResisterSis20) April 14, 2024

16.

Wow he is not well https://t.co/2O2jUGlRFI — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 14, 2024

We reckon this has to be worth a try.

Has anyone tried turning him off and back on again? https://t.co/xyswJGH02h — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) April 14, 2024

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab