Liz Truss wrote about her ‘final days’ in Downing Street and Jess Phillips’ burn was simply savage

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2024

Liz Truss’s battle to cling on to any sort of relevancy – please, anything! – took her to the Daily Mail today where she serialised the bit of her book about her ‘final days in Downing Street’.

And – as has been the case so far for anything to do with her book – it prompted no end of mockery as you might imagine.

But the most savage burn surely went to Labour MP, Jess Phillips.

Mega ooof.

To conclude …

Source @jessphillips