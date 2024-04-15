Liz Truss wrote about her ‘final days’ in Downing Street and Jess Phillips’ burn was simply savage

Politics Jess Phillips Liz Truss takedowns

Liz Truss’s battle to cling on to any sort of relevancy – please, anything! – took her to the Daily Mail today where she serialised the bit of her book about her ‘final days in Downing Street’.

Read about my final days in Downing Street in @DailyMailUK today. I explain WHY I had to go and WHAT my experience has taught me about taking on the establishment. You can order my book at https://t.co/2tNM2uRSoQ Read the extract here https://t.co/0SnnMjUyrP — Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 15, 2024

And – as has been the case so far for anything to do with her book – it prompted no end of mockery as you might imagine.

has it taught you to be fearful of lettuces — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) April 15, 2024

WHY you had to go?!

You had to go because you were epically useless, like a cat flap in a submarine – useless and simultaneously a complete fucking disaster. We have had some hopeless PMs before, but never one as stupid as you, wandering around like Forrest Gump in heels. https://t.co/JmJOySrd9F — Her Holiness Pope Mrs Trellis, the 1st (@theonlywayisup) April 15, 2024

You tanked the economy. What did you expect? — Gold Finch (@g0ldf1nch) April 15, 2024

As leader of the Conservative Party, you were the living embodiment of ‘the establishment’.. — Anthony (@whitecarz) April 15, 2024

But the most savage burn surely went to Labour MP, Jess Phillips.

Also known as her initial days in Downing Street https://t.co/32rnWKaOxz — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) April 15, 2024

Mega ooof.

Harsh — dave lawrence (@dave43law) April 15, 2024

That was brutal, Jess.

I ❤️ it — TallyCat #VoteLabour2024 (@TallyCat8) April 15, 2024

Very early for tweet of the week but here we have it — Mick Yates (@HappyPotterer) April 15, 2024

To conclude …

