Adam Driver’s musical SNL letter to Santa has set a new standard for cold opens – and letters to Santa
Actor Adam Driver – of Star Wars, Marriage Story and House of Gucci fame – was this weekend’s guest host on Saturday Night Live, and he went straight in with a festive monologue …not to mention some very impressive piano playing.
@nbcsnl
adam's christmas ritual
“I also wanted one of those giant metal Tesla trucks. It would pair perfectly with my teeny, tiny micropenis.”
Elon ‘Free Speech’ Musk is going to love that line.
TikTok users loved all the lines.
He has no right to be this good at everything.
Amanda Whalen
I’ve heard most my life “the perfect man doesn’t exist.”
Adam Driver is my rebuttal!
JediQueen66
My husband said “of course he plays piano.”
just-a-wallflower
Dude, Adam Driver is so cool.
Ethan
This is frankly the best SNL open I’ve ever seen. Literally every other host reads from a teleprompter. You can tell Adam took this seriously.
CallsFortTrainingGroup
Wokeness killed Han Solo took me out.
Ann Margaret
He is the gift that keeps on giving!
Jules
Rachmaninoff who??
Beanz
kwistinbistin had her own message for Santa.
I would like piano lessons from Adam driver for Christmas. thanks.
As a bonus, here’s an audience member getting a very special gift.
@nbcsnl
priceless
He must have been on the Good list.
READ MORE
This Saturday Night Live sketch about America’s weights and measures (and so much more) is an imperial treat
Source SNL Image Screengrab