Animals Andrew cotter Olive and mabel
This fabulous Olive & Mable video went viral again and it’s an all-time Andrew Cotter classic
Back in the heights – or should that be depths – of lockdown, it was always a treat when sports commentator Andrew Cotter shared one of his fabulous videos of his dogs, Olive and Mabel.
And one of his best has just gone into orbit again after it was shard by @SheilaTequilaHI over on Twitter.
If you’ve seen it already then you’re sure to watch it again, and if you’re new to the whole Olive and Mabel (and Andrew) thing then you are in for a proper treat!
Still the BEST sports commentary of all-time. pic.twitter.com/SyqEpw0QnS
— Sheila (@SheilaTequilaHI) April 14, 2024
The man himself was on hand to help if you fancied a deeper dive …
I see this has resurfaced tonight. https://t.co/VwcFZ5KAab
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 15, 2024
If you are new to this and would like more, then here is the Olive and Mabel rabbit-hole. https://t.co/cYV9sF3BgY
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 15, 2024
And here’s just a bit of the love people had for Andrew, Olive and Mabel this time round.
Once again, Olive assumes the Arsenal and Liverpool role up against Mabel’s Man City- so annoying! https://t.co/5aLVyv0Iok
— Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) April 15, 2024
Remember the covid days? Mabel and Olive saved the days
— JH (@tugg777) April 14, 2024
I just love this. https://t.co/jMEmgdGucm
— Tony Blackburn OBE. (@tonyblackburn) April 15, 2024
She's given this one away
— RESI Gal *Carol Walsh, Realtor* Monterey Bay (@CarolWalshReal1) April 15, 2024
imperishable classic https://t.co/OA6xWrM7lT
— Geoff McGivern (@Geoff_McGivern) April 15, 2024
That was nail biting!
— MiniTika (@Mini_Tika_) April 15, 2024
Surely Andrew Cotter should get some kind of broadcasting award for these 's? https://t.co/3oCqZN1fLl
— Kate Elliott (@kteltowers) April 15, 2024
Watching The Masters.
— Karen Supports Israel (@kleegrubaugh) April 14, 2024
Still a classic for a sh1tty stormy Monday
Sound on https://t.co/NmxRyqXsf4
— Dominic Oldridge, #REJOIN (@DRJO1965) April 15, 2024
This wins the internet today.
— Kevin Dahlstrom (@Camp4) April 15, 2024
And if you want to take an even deeper dive, check out these Olive and Mabel books over here. And follow Andrew here.
READ MORE
Hannah Waddingham’s response to a photographer asking her to ‘show some leg’ had everyone applauding
Source @MrAndrewCotter H/T @SheilaTequilaHI