This fabulous Olive & Mable video went viral again and it’s an all-time Andrew Cotter classic

Animals Andrew cotter Olive and mabel

Back in the heights – or should that be depths – of lockdown, it was always a treat when sports commentator Andrew Cotter shared one of his fabulous videos of his dogs, Olive and Mabel.

And one of his best has just gone into orbit again after it was shard by @SheilaTequilaHI over on Twitter.

If you’ve seen it already then you’re sure to watch it again, and if you’re new to the whole Olive and Mabel (and Andrew) thing then you are in for a proper treat!

Still the BEST sports commentary of all-time. pic.twitter.com/SyqEpw0QnS — Sheila (@SheilaTequilaHI) April 14, 2024

The man himself was on hand to help if you fancied a deeper dive …

I see this has resurfaced tonight. https://t.co/VwcFZ5KAab — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 15, 2024

If you are new to this and would like more, then here is the Olive and Mabel rabbit-hole. https://t.co/cYV9sF3BgY — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 15, 2024

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for Andrew, Olive and Mabel this time round.

Once again, Olive assumes the Arsenal and Liverpool role up against Mabel’s Man City- so annoying! https://t.co/5aLVyv0Iok — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) April 15, 2024

Remember the covid days? Mabel and Olive saved the days — JH (@tugg777) April 14, 2024

I just love this. https://t.co/jMEmgdGucm — Tony Blackburn OBE. (@tonyblackburn) April 15, 2024

She's given this one away — RESI Gal *Carol Walsh, Realtor* Monterey Bay (@CarolWalshReal1) April 15, 2024

That was nail biting! — MiniTika (@Mini_Tika_) April 15, 2024

Surely Andrew Cotter should get some kind of broadcasting award for these 's? https://t.co/3oCqZN1fLl — Kate Elliott (@kteltowers) April 15, 2024

Watching The Masters. — Karen Supports Israel (@kleegrubaugh) April 14, 2024

Still a classic for a sh1tty stormy Monday Sound on https://t.co/NmxRyqXsf4 — Dominic Oldridge, #REJOIN (@DRJO1965) April 15, 2024

This wins the internet today. — Kevin Dahlstrom (@Camp4) April 15, 2024

And if you want to take an even deeper dive, check out these Olive and Mabel books over here. And follow Andrew here.

READ MORE

Hannah Waddingham’s response to a photographer asking her to ‘show some leg’ had everyone applauding

Source @MrAndrewCotter H/T @SheilaTequilaHI