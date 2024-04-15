Animals Andrew cotter Olive and mabel

This fabulous Olive & Mable video went viral again and it’s an all-time Andrew Cotter classic

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2024

Back in the heights – or should that be depths – of lockdown, it was always a treat when sports commentator Andrew Cotter shared one of his fabulous videos of his dogs, Olive and Mabel.

And one of his best has just gone into orbit again after it was shard by @SheilaTequilaHI over on Twitter.

If you’ve seen it already then you’re sure to watch it again, and if you’re new to the whole Olive and Mabel (and Andrew) thing then you are in for a proper treat!

The man himself was on hand to help if you fancied a deeper dive …

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for Andrew, Olive and Mabel this time round.

And if you want to take an even deeper dive, check out these Olive and Mabel books over here. And follow Andrew here.

Source @MrAndrewCotter H/T @SheilaTequilaHI