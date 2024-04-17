Jon Stewart reviewed Trump’s hot take on Gettysburg and it’s a case of ‘shots fired’
When the Daily Show‘s Jon Stewart turns his savage wit on a subject, there’s no quarter given – and we love to see it.
Donald Trump has been the deserving recipient of those barbs on many occasions, and the former president’s recent thoughts on the Battle of Gettysburg simply invited the kind of derision that Mr Stewart does so well.
@thedailyshow “Gettysburg. Wow.” -Donald Trump and also Jon Stewart’s 7th grade book report #DailyShow #JonStewart #Trump #Gettysburg ♬ original sound – The Daily Show
“That was plagiarised almost directly from my seventh-grade book report.”
TikTok loved it.
This was the best speech.
Huge speech.
The bestest words.
Marleny
I need a shirt that says Gettysburg Wow!
mommydummyface
Was there a required word count for this speech?
Tangela Linn Cameron
What an orator. I was moved to tears. Wow.
Assinine4
If eloquence was a person.
Will2020_0
Wow, Gettysburg. Beautiful place. Not my experience when we took school trip there in 8th grade.
SadieLady1011
Don’t land the helicopters on the battle field – Robert E Lee.
Davidl6946
Mr. Trump, what you have just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard.
Grantus.maximus82
Does Trump understand most people show up to his local rallies so they can get video of him babbling like an idiot?
SamuelSynthetic
Your history books are safe.
Nancy from Maryland
l feel l know less about it now.
bill
Avatar Odin had the most plausible explanation.
He just found out about Gettysburg that morning and didn’t retain a single thing about it.
