Jon Stewart reviewed Trump’s hot take on Gettysburg and it’s a case of ‘shots fired’

Entertainment donald trump

When the Daily Show‘s Jon Stewart turns his savage wit on a subject, there’s no quarter given – and we love to see it.

Donald Trump has been the deserving recipient of those barbs on many occasions, and the former president’s recent thoughts on the Battle of Gettysburg simply invited the kind of derision that Mr Stewart does so well.

“That was plagiarised almost directly from my seventh-grade book report.”

via GIPHY

TikTok loved it.

This was the best speech.

Huge speech.

The bestest words.

Marleny

I need a shirt that says Gettysburg Wow!

mommydummyface

Was there a required word count for this speech?

Tangela Linn Cameron

What an orator. I was moved to tears. Wow.

Assinine4

If eloquence was a person.

Will2020_0

Wow, Gettysburg. Beautiful place. Not my experience when we took school trip there in 8th grade.

SadieLady1011

Don’t land the helicopters on the battle field – Robert E Lee.

Davidl6946

Mr. Trump, what you have just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard.

Grantus.maximus82

Does Trump understand most people show up to his local rallies so they can get video of him babbling like an idiot?

SamuelSynthetic

Your history books are safe.

Nancy from Maryland

l feel l know less about it now.

bill

Avatar Odin had the most plausible explanation.

He just found out about Gettysburg that morning and didn’t retain a single thing about it.

READ MORE

The Daily Show’s hilarious takedown of Marjorie Taylor Greene just went viral again and it’s eye-waveringly good

Source The Daily Show Image Screengrab