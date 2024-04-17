Politics conservatives

This Treasury minister trotted out some nonsense about falling prices and Ed Balls wasn’t having it

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 17th, 2024

The latest inflation figures show a drop from 3.4% to 3.2% in the year to March.

The same can’t be said for the Government’s inflation of its involvement in that change, which has been rising exponentially. They rolled out Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Laura Trott, to boast to the media, but it didn’t go brilliantly.

Watch her get tangled up in a knot of her own confusion on Good Morning Britain.

Just the sort of brilliant financial mind the country needs in the Treasury.

Eric Morecambe GIFfrom Eric GIFs

Here’s the Twitter/X verdict.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

We’ll leave the last word to the very funny Sir Michael Take CBE.

READ MORE

Evan Davis’s brutal takedown of the Treasury’s Laura Trott was already good but her comedy squeak was just incredible

Source Good Morning Britain Image Screengrab