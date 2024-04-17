This Treasury minister trotted out some nonsense about falling prices and Ed Balls wasn’t having it

Politics conservatives

The latest inflation figures show a drop from 3.4% to 3.2% in the year to March.

The same can’t be said for the Government’s inflation of its involvement in that change, which has been rising exponentially. They rolled out Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Laura Trott, to boast to the media, but it didn’t go brilliantly.

Watch her get tangled up in a knot of her own confusion on Good Morning Britain.

'Inflation is going down but prices are going up.'@edballs questions Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott on how inflation can be coming down but the cost of goods can be going up. Laura Trott says the 'rate of which prices are rising is coming down'. pic.twitter.com/hwXQVuCD2u — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 17, 2024

Just the sort of brilliant financial mind the country needs in the Treasury.

Here’s the Twitter/X verdict.

1.

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and suggest that Laura Trott studied economics at Trump University pic.twitter.com/LGdgxQjlNU — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) April 17, 2024

2.

Laura Trott gets caught lying* about food prices coming down – they're not – on Good Morning Britain. (*From the expression on her face, it could well be that she genuinely doesn't understand what she's talking about. Ignorance rather than malice.) https://t.co/WJGVthklFW — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) April 17, 2024

3.

Explaining to Laura Trott that falling inflation is not the same as falling prices.#r4today pic.twitter.com/1BZlSCKFzC — Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) April 17, 2024

4.

How do they think they can get away with it. Deliberate gaslighting of lived experience. https://t.co/e40lTriXQS — Paula (@lunaberga) April 17, 2024

5.

Well done Susannah, reeled her right in. That and Ed’s ‘8 times lucky’ worth the watch this morning. More of this please — Pearl River Trading (@pearlsRus) April 17, 2024

6.

Blatant Tory gaslighting at its finest… but she doesn’t get away with it!

Well played @edballs pic.twitter.com/pqWHLcAPxl — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) April 17, 2024

7.

Laura Trott rising from the steaming Tory cow patty. Repeat after me. Inflation coming down means food prices are going up, but at a less steep rate. Wages remain woeful. It's no accident they sent her out #ToriesOut650 #GMB https://t.co/1OurN5YMKy — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) April 17, 2024

8.

Leave the lass alone. She may be no great shakes at economics and that but lovely, lovely hair. Like a Timotei advert https://t.co/WAdJQ0jUxv — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) April 17, 2024

9.

10.

laura trott with her susanna doll #gmb pic.twitter.com/AXZfFTptv5 — Susanna Reid Superfan (@domain_harry) April 17, 2024

11.

How can she be in her job and not understand this? — Diana Strasser (@diana_strasser) April 17, 2024

12.

Nice try by Laura Trott who tried to slip in that food prices are coming down till @edballs got her to admit that the rate at which food prices are going up (inflation) is coming down https://t.co/YNNDmQ4V1i — Barry C Smith (@smithbarryc) April 17, 2024

We’ll leave the last word to the very funny Sir Michael Take CBE.

Laura Trott makes it REALLY CLEAR to Marxists Fred Balls & Susanna Reid:

The lower rate of Inflation means prices are coming down even though they are in fact still going up.

This means your food costs less even though the price of it is still increasing✅pic.twitter.com/BznJTawpHV — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) April 17, 2024

READ MORE

Evan Davis’s brutal takedown of the Treasury’s Laura Trott was already good but her comedy squeak was just incredible

Source Good Morning Britain Image Screengrab