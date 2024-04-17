The internet chewed up and spat out this right-wing commentator’s resurrected outrage about ‘LGBT sandwiches’
CW: Offensive homophobic and transphobic tropes.
Leader of the Heritage Party (Nope. Not a clue.) and former London Mayoral candidate David Kurten is probably best known for this anti-mask ‘gotcha’, which went viral at the end of 2020.
The Venn diagram of anti-mask rhetoric and random forms of bigotry is oddly close to a circle, which is why we weren’t surprised to see him tweet this outrageous homophobia and transphobia.
As the Community Note pointed out, it wasn’t even new outrage – and it had been edited as an excuse to ramp it up again.
Just as in 2019, people found his complaint offensive and pathetic. Mostly pathetic.
He's shouting at a sandwich https://t.co/foU1OR37Fz
— Lee Hurley (@HLeeHurley) April 16, 2024
Yeah, just pick up a different sandwich, there's like 25 different options. Why are you being a little bitch about that one? https://t.co/WM3x4INKV3
— She Guevara (@No7Sammy) April 16, 2024
You LITERALLY canNOT! I tried to buy a simple egg and cress down Tesco and it had been renamed egg and BREAST!!!! What is the world coming to?!?! https://t.co/ZcUwNPFI98
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) April 16, 2024
Can you not look away as you do when you look at the homeless or beggars ?
— ©️Miss Gripper ™️ (@missgripper_) April 15, 2024
Amazing what a bit of editing can do, the ‘woke’ sandwich is literally 5 years old, get over it hun x https://t.co/OcoMQKOroX pic.twitter.com/lvwOBAIFGb
— Jake Hagan (@JakeTHagan) April 16, 2024
Oh come in David. It's April. And the LGBT sandwich controversy was years ago. 2019 to be precise. https://t.co/mmpCyNrDRI https://t.co/Op00sm0U4O
— SpeakOutSister (@speakoutsister) April 16, 2024
It’s a five year old photo of a sandwich David.
The only one doing the “reminding” here, is just you.
— LfB (@LiveFromBrexit) April 15, 2024
It's a sandwich. Get your panties out a knot.
Ngl, this is a clever play on an LGBT sandwich. https://t.co/vnFBCsBmCi
— (@SlayDayz77) April 16, 2024
I can’t believe someone doctored a picture of a sandwich just to moan about it. No, wait… yes I can.
— Bjørnen Thorgil (@oldbootneck) April 16, 2024
That was the guys from WOKE SANDWICHES with their latest single Degeneracy & Mutilation https://t.co/gf42zgLxV5 pic.twitter.com/uyk7SXLW9t
— Fionn Viteža (@fionnviteza) April 16, 2024
It’s true.
I tried to get a Meal Deal at Tesco, only to find they’d turned the self-service tills into a leather bar.
And instead of giving me a receipt, the machine just shouted ‘YAS KWEEN’ on a loop and squirted lube at me until the supervisor came to reset it. https://t.co/Cz3McyImqG
— Jack Murley (@jack_murley) April 16, 2024
conservatives are actually the most fragile people on earth https://t.co/QpdLnzPOAl
— hotdog water (@saltysauerkraut) April 16, 2024
LeBeau Bayou had the answer.
Make your own lunch then. Stop being lazy and get in that Kitchen!!
— LeBeau Bayou (@PsychicKnife_) April 16, 2024
