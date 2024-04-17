Social Media takedowns

The internet chewed up and spat out this right-wing commentator’s resurrected outrage about ‘LGBT sandwiches’

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 17th, 2024

CW: Offensive homophobic and transphobic tropes.

Leader of the Heritage Party (Nope. Not a clue.) and former London Mayoral candidate David Kurten is probably best known for this anti-mask ‘gotcha’, which went viral at the end of 2020.

A picture of a lion with the text 'Lions don't wear masks'

The Venn diagram of anti-mask rhetoric and random forms of bigotry is oddly close to a circle, which is why we weren’t surprised to see him tweet this outrageous homophobia and transphobia.

@davidkurten WOKE SANDWICHES: Can one not simply get lunch without being reminded of degeneracy and mutilation? Image - a hand holding a sandwich in a rainbow box, marked LGBT (lettuce, guacamole, bacon, tomato)

As the Community Note pointed out, it wasn’t even new outrage – and it had been edited as an excuse to ramp it up again.

The photo has been digitally altered to show the incorrect use by date misleading followers into believing this is a recent photo. This is in fact from Pride 2019, 5 years ago! The original photo can be seen in the article below.

Just as in 2019, people found his complaint offensive and pathetic. Mostly pathetic.

LeBeau Bayou had the answer.

