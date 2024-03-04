Weird World LGBTQ+

This bigot’s spectacularly viral effort to avoid walking on Pride flag steps earned him a thorough internet panning

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 4th, 2024

There’s something about a Pride rainbow that short-circuits the brains of a certain demographic, turning them into the ‘snowflakes’ they accuse everyone else of being.

As a case in point, this Australian chap gave himself a thorough workout and became an international laughing stock when faced with the Progress Pride flag on some steps at the University of New South Wales.

Watch and wonder.

He’ll have felt that in every muscle after a day or two – and it serves him right. Here’s a collective thumbs-down from Twitter/X.

He didn’t have to slide up the railing.

He could have done this.

It’s not the first bigot the campus has encountered. Here’s why they painted the big steps on the left.

