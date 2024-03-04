This bigot’s spectacularly viral effort to avoid walking on Pride flag steps earned him a thorough internet panning

Weird World LGBTQ+

There’s something about a Pride rainbow that short-circuits the brains of a certain demographic, turning them into the ‘snowflakes’ they accuse everyone else of being.

As a case in point, this Australian chap gave himself a thorough workout and became an international laughing stock when faced with the Progress Pride flag on some steps at the University of New South Wales.

Watch and wonder.

The lengths some people will go just to avoid supporting LGBTQIA2S+ is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/PWtfHcdo1v — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 1, 2024

He’ll have felt that in every muscle after a day or two – and it serves him right. Here’s a collective thumbs-down from Twitter/X.

1.

and his approach turned out a thousand times gayer than it would’ve been to just walk up the stairs so where do we go from here https://t.co/4VF19q0nBG — matt (@mattxiv) March 2, 2024

2.

*man dry humps and grinds all the way up railings while asking his pal to film him x https://t.co/bCwqQ86ioo — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 2, 2024

3.

This is an amazing metaphor for how ridiculous right-wing jackoffs keep needlessly tying themselves in knots for our amusement JUST to avoid harmless things that scare them for no goddamn reason. https://t.co/lsqRfTd9gB — John Candy's evil twin, Pimp Vegetables (@tonygoldmark) March 2, 2024

4.

lgbt ally REFUSES to step on pride flag stairs as a sign of respect https://t.co/aOAiQsruXJ — Mona (@ankowife) March 1, 2024

5.

The perfect analogy for these people: creating problems where there are none. https://t.co/qChm4idJaV — jAy ️‍️‍⚧️ (@jayrotoole) March 1, 2024

6.

End Wokeness has sadly gone woke by supporting keeping the pride steps clean. pic.twitter.com/G4oJJTltL5 — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) March 2, 2024

7.

fellas, is it gay to use the stairs? — sora (@BlackheartSora) March 1, 2024

8.

Rainbow stairs cause grown man to grind entire railing with crotch in totally normal game of “the floor is hot gay lava.” pic.twitter.com/oRte6L0vYL — FriendlyKozak (@KvotheTheArcane) March 1, 2024

9.

This dude when using a photo editing program and opening up the color wheel. https://t.co/kxrPDPG1uj pic.twitter.com/PmV6BbzLTU — The Nerd Awesome Con (@TheNerdWASuit) March 1, 2024

10.

this is camp https://t.co/46wyUgx0JH — Another Titanic Violinist (@stavvers) March 2, 2024

11.

this dude when the sun comes out after a rainy day: https://t.co/BVH1q72VfD pic.twitter.com/MYFzhAaFEv — Red (@rchnemesis) March 1, 2024

12.

This is so funny yet pathetic at the same time. https://t.co/OVsjCprVsF — Froggy ❄️ #FreePalestine (@frogcoven88) March 2, 2024

He didn’t have to slide up the railing.

Other than being a monumental homophobic knobhead, is there any particular reason he didn't just walk up the wide, soft sloped, brick wall next to it? https://t.co/NFhTT4PI2R — Dan Sohege (@stand_for_all) March 2, 2024

He could have done this.

A lot of replies saying he could've walked up the brick incline on the right. But that's a bit steep and perhaps unsafe. Instead, my advice is, he could have walked up the stairs. https://t.co/qyggdHowA6 — Riverboat McGee (@RadishHarmers) March 1, 2024

It’s not the first bigot the campus has encountered. Here’s why they painted the big steps on the left.

Hate is gonna kill us one day pic.twitter.com/CVdYDyardO — Nose (@NoseTheCapital) February 27, 2024

READ MORE

Pride month sent this fabulous ScotRail comeback wildly viral again and it’s still first class

Source Dr Jebra Faushay Image Screengrab