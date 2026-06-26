An American trolled Brits’ struggles to cope with the extreme hot weather and James May’s A++ response surely spoke for the nation

US climate james may

Large parts of the country are currently gripped by an unprecedented heatwave, with temperature records being broken on an almost daily basis.

One unfortunate consequence is that it prompted the weather trolls/idiots to come out in force, whether that’s people questioning climate change or radio presenters asking why we don’t just get a grip.

And it all prompted this particular American to mock many Brits’ inability to cope by posting this.

Hey England? You ever seen one of these before? pic.twitter.com/7W70q5AUc9 — Pigskin Peete (@PeetePigskin) June 25, 2026

Ooh, get him!

And it was left to the best (only) good thing to come out of Top Gear, James May, to surely respond on behalf of the entire nation.

Yes, we have bellends here as well. https://t.co/uJ3UfVRQ9e — James May (@MrJamesMay) June 26, 2026

Boom!

It will take an average American 9 business days to comprehend this. — Chelsea Boss (@Dchelseaboss) June 26, 2026

Absolutely mogged him — “…It’s all fine now.” (@RespectElves) June 26, 2026

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A doctor told Twitter that alcohol had ‘no single benefit’ and of all the A++ responses James May surely said it best

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