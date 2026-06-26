US climate james may

An American trolled Brits’ struggles to cope with the extreme hot weather and James May’s A++ response surely spoke for the nation

John Plunkett. Updated June 26th, 2026

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Large parts of the country are currently gripped by an unprecedented heatwave, with temperature records being broken on an almost daily basis.

One unfortunate consequence is that it prompted the weather trolls/idiots to come out in force, whether that’s people questioning climate change or radio presenters asking why we don’t just get a grip.

And it all prompted this particular American to mock many Brits’ inability to cope by posting this.

Ooh, get him!

And it was left to the best (only) good thing to come out of Top Gear, James May, to surely respond on behalf of the entire nation.

Boom!

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