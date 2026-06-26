This commentator’s furious response to England’s disallowed goal against Germany in the 2010 World Cup is pure Alan Partridge

Sport alan partridge world cup

With the World Cup in full swing there’s a lot of vintage clips doing the rounds on social media from previous World Cup tournaments. Don’t worry, we’re not about to show you a highlights reel of fantastic goals, saves and sliding tackles – where’s the fun in that?

We’re going to focus on possibly the funniest bit of commentary ever to come out of one man’s mouth. The man in question is football journalist and radio presenter, Mark Saggers. The match he was commentating on was England vs Germany in the 2010 World Cup in which The Three Lions were ignominiously dumped out of the second round by a rampant Germany.

Here’s Saggers’ TalkSport commentary on Frank Lampard’s ‘equaliser’ which would have levelled the match at 2-2. Thanks to the UK Nostalgia podcast, WhoRemembersPod, for sharing.

As mentioned on the podcast — the funniest commentary moment of all time. Mark Saggers, TalkSport, 2010. https://t.co/FTXCNEBgwZ pic.twitter.com/NumtARsQnR — WhoRemembersPod (@whorememberspod) June 11, 2026

Reader, it was not a goal. Nor, actually, was it the live commentary – he wasn’t on air at the time but the producers apparently left the mic open, and thank goodness they did.

But people loved it all the same.

1.

A refereeing performance so bad it created goal line tech and VAR, and the ref was retired inside a year — Joe (@arsonistsprayer) June 11, 2026

2.

Whilst amusing, it’s completely useless radio commentary haha — name cannot be blank (@Myerla23) June 11, 2026

3.

For 15 seconds, anyone listening would have thought england had scored😂 — Robert Moore (@RoibeardOMordha) June 11, 2026

4.

I don’t think I’ve ever heard a commentator boo before — Cian (@CS_Raiden) June 11, 2026

5.

I reckon he thinks it’s crossed the line. Just a hunch. — GJ Spurs (@GJSpurs) June 11, 2026

6.

Went full on partridge didn’t he! — David McConnell (@davemcconnell9) June 11, 2026

7.

Simultaneously agonising and hilarious — Guy (@AdelaideRamPage) June 12, 2026

8.

Looks like he thinks its a goal — Dikshanta (@dikshanta49) June 11, 2026

9.

Im just wondering

Is it a goal? — Pedro (@shezlufc) June 11, 2026

10.

11.

The booing takes this to the next level. https://t.co/SNeg1D8X57 — Jonny McFarlane (@jonnyrmcfarlane) June 11, 2026

12.

This cracks me up every time. Outstanding piece of radio. https://t.co/Ls2aunjLYy — Dan Clark (@DanClarkPR) June 11, 2026

13.

Probably my favourite booo of all time. https://t.co/U9pCzpQH1r — Lee Simpson (@LeeSimmo73) June 12, 2026

14.

imagine listening to this on radio thinking it had been given then not understanding wtf has happened https://t.co/aXeoUcyoz0 — jake (@jakecumbrian) June 11, 2026

15.

Saggers fully booing in the middle of this has sent me. 😂😂 Superb. https://t.co/gkZn7ZCCti — HLTCO (@HLTCO) June 12, 2026

Source @whorememberspod