Sport alan partridge world cup

This commentator’s furious response to England’s disallowed goal against Germany in the 2010 World Cup is pure Alan Partridge

David Harris. Updated June 26th, 2026

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With the World Cup in full swing there’s a lot of vintage clips doing the rounds on social media from previous World Cup tournaments. Don’t worry, we’re not about to show you a highlights reel of fantastic goals, saves and sliding tackles – where’s the fun in that?

We’re going to focus on possibly the funniest bit of commentary ever to come out of one man’s mouth. The man in question is football journalist and radio presenter, Mark Saggers. The match he was commentating on was England vs Germany in the 2010 World Cup in which The Three Lions were ignominiously dumped out of the second round by a rampant Germany.

Here’s Saggers’ TalkSport commentary on Frank Lampard’s ‘equaliser’ which would have levelled the match at 2-2. Thanks to the UK Nostalgia podcast, WhoRemembersPod, for sharing.

Reader, it was not a goal. Nor, actually, was it the live commentary – he wasn’t on air at the time but the producers apparently left the mic open, and thank goodness they did.

But people loved it all the same.

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Source @whorememberspod