News climate nick ferrari schools

Nick Ferrari said closing schools due to heat would make our kids soft and was given an abject lesson in reality

John Plunkett. Updated June 26th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Time now to return to the studios of LBC – again! – where the talk station breakfast host Nick Ferrari isn’t happy that the unprecedented extreme heat has seen some schools decide to temporarily shut up shop.

Ferrari reckons this outrageous mollycoddling will lead us to raise a generation of wet wipes. Wet wipes we tell you! But that’s enough of the paraphrasing, here is the man himself.

And it’s far to say not everyone (anyone) agreed, and these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2