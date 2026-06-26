Nick Ferrari said closing schools due to heat would make our kids soft and was given an abject lesson in reality

News climate nick ferrari schools

Time now to return to the studios of LBC – again! – where the talk station breakfast host Nick Ferrari isn’t happy that the unprecedented extreme heat has seen some schools decide to temporarily shut up shop.

Ferrari reckons this outrageous mollycoddling will lead us to raise a generation of wet wipes. Wet wipes we tell you! But that’s enough of the paraphrasing, here is the man himself.

‘Our children will have no resilience baked into them!’

@NickFerrariLBC thinks schools closing in the heat will only cause ‘more problems’ in the future for younger generations. pic.twitter.com/X11CW5kZR2 — LBC (@LBC) June 25, 2026

And it’s far to say not everyone (anyone) agreed, and these people surely said it best.

1.

Okay, let’s turn the AC off in his studio and we’ll see if he turns into a fat beetroot or not 🫜 https://t.co/Slh9fv5Y8l — Ash 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇼 (@theashrb) June 26, 2026

2.

Every bloody older generation… Why do older people always think/say “the kids today; don’t know their born blah, blah” “exams were tough when I was young, it’s given on a plate now”. I’m 70 this coming November & in absolute awe of my grandchildren & what’s expected of them. https://t.co/9fcqvxoq2m — Linda Pearson (@LindaPears87262) June 25, 2026

3.

Says the broadcaster from his air-conditioned studio. — LondonSEPriPEHWB (@LondonPehwb) June 25, 2026

4.

Dogs are resilient, too, but you wouldn’t keep them in a car on a hot day, but kids? Meh! — Stuart (@StuartofLeeds) June 25, 2026

5.

Someone at LBC/Global needs to pull a blinder here and disconnect the air conditioning for one of his shows this week See how he likes it — J (@Jztujj) June 26, 2026

6.

A man who probably couldn’t bend over to pick up a bag of Scampi Fries off the floor in this heat without sweating himself into a puddle, comments. https://t.co/TGuOcl1rLR — Moog (@a_toots) June 26, 2026

7.