Politics donald trump ted cruz

Ted Cruz’s drooling tribute to Donald Trump didn’t just lower the bar, it sent it subterranean

Saul Hutson. Updated June 26th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Ted Cruz and Donald Trump have a checkered history to say the least. Their most notable exchange involved Trump openly belittling Cruz’s wife.

Everyone remembers it. Except, apparently Cruz, who did nothing at the time to stand up for her and continues to go out of his way to praise the man who called into question his wife’s physical appearance.

Here is Cruz’s latest take on President Trump:

That’s right, Trump and God. Pretty much the same thing.

Cruz has done so much to destroy his credibility, it’s hard to imagine this statement doing much to move the needle on Trump’s popularity, but it certainly riled up the people of Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2