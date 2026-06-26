Ted Cruz’s drooling tribute to Donald Trump didn’t just lower the bar, it sent it subterranean

Politics donald trump ted cruz

Ted Cruz and Donald Trump have a checkered history to say the least. Their most notable exchange involved Trump openly belittling Cruz’s wife.

Everyone remembers it. Except, apparently Cruz, who did nothing at the time to stand up for her and continues to go out of his way to praise the man who called into question his wife’s physical appearance.

Here is Cruz’s latest take on President Trump:

Ted Cruz: “God bless President Trump. The energy and vigor that comes from the president where every day I wake up, grab my phone and am like, ‘What did we do today?’ Most days I’m thrilled, occasionally I sweat a little. But I prefer a bias to action to a bias to inaction.” pic.twitter.com/DAhiYLtBuy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2026

That’s right, Trump and God. Pretty much the same thing.

Cruz has done so much to destroy his credibility, it’s hard to imagine this statement doing much to move the needle on Trump’s popularity, but it certainly riled up the people of Twitter.

1.

Look at how pathetic this guy is. And remember, Trump called his wife ugly, too. https://t.co/5DfY6JzVwq — David Pakman (@dpakman) June 25, 2026

2.

If you’re having a bad day just remind yourself that you’re not Ted Cruz. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) June 25, 2026

3.

Cancun Ted…. Forever ready to lick the anus de POTUS …. For clicks and 👍🏻’s What a horrible human https://t.co/BNovwgDTdR — David Joffe MB BS (Hons), PhD, FRACP 🇦🇺 (@DavidJoffe64) June 25, 2026

4.

Yeah Ted. And God bless President Trump for calling your wife ugly and for you afraid to defend her. And God Bless you for high tailing it to Cancun when your state was freezing to death. I grab my phone too – to find out what Trump’s done to further destroy our country. — Karl Rosenfeld (@kneerecon) June 25, 2026

5.

When did American politicians fall prey to fealty instead of representing the constituents they were elected to do? It’s not about us anymore. Hasn’t been for a long while. It’s all about kissing that orange ass. And they love it. Disgusting. — Brett Seals (@BrettFrumKaty) June 25, 2026

6.

trump has “energy and vigor?” The chubby, old fart can barely climb out of his golf cart. https://t.co/4cDkQsjEe2 — Bill Murtagh (@cavendishbill) June 25, 2026

7.