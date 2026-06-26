Politics barack obama donald trump Jesse watters

Fox News’s Jesse Watters claimed it was actually Barack Obama who was obsessed with Donald Trump and got owned into next year

Saul Hutson. Updated June 26th, 2026

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Barack Obama went on the All The Smoke podcast to talk about a variety of topics. Unfortunately, one of those was Donald Trump. At least both the hosts, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, and Obama himself, managed to do so without uttering the big orange man’s name.

Here’s the conversation:

Now remember, Obama is objectively one of the most revered and loved presidents in US history. He provided healthcare for millions of Americans and took down one of the country’s biggest threats at the time, Osama Bin Laden.

His answer was clear, concise, and the perfect take down.

Naturally, that’s not enough for Fox News host Jesse Watters.

Here is what Watters had to say about Obama’s time in the White House in comparison to Donald Trump.

The projection is oozing out of that screen. He is so thirsty for approval from papa. It’s so sad.

The online shrinks had a field day analyzing Watters’ take on Twitter.

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