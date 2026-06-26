Fox News’s Jesse Watters claimed it was actually Barack Obama who was obsessed with Donald Trump and got owned into next year

Politics barack obama donald trump Jesse watters

Barack Obama went on the All The Smoke podcast to talk about a variety of topics. Unfortunately, one of those was Donald Trump. At least both the hosts, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, and Obama himself, managed to do so without uttering the big orange man’s name.

Here’s the conversation:

Host: Trump is still very fascinated with you and your family@BarackObama: I obviously have a room in his head. A suite. When I was president, the last thing I had time to do was worry what my predecessor did. It shows me somebody who is not focused on the American people and… pic.twitter.com/HnPKtvFvsu — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 25, 2026

Now remember, Obama is objectively one of the most revered and loved presidents in US history. He provided healthcare for millions of Americans and took down one of the country’s biggest threats at the time, Osama Bin Laden.

His answer was clear, concise, and the perfect take down.

Naturally, that’s not enough for Fox News host Jesse Watters.

Here is what Watters had to say about Obama’s time in the White House in comparison to Donald Trump.

Watters: I’m sure Barack Obama talks about Donald Trump all the time. He knows his legacy doesn’t stack up. Besides being the first African American president, all he’s done is Obamacare and Bin Laden pic.twitter.com/5p38hV794C — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2026

The projection is oozing out of that screen. He is so thirsty for approval from papa. It’s so sad.

The online shrinks had a field day analyzing Watters’ take on Twitter.

1.

You have to get your paycheck from a Trump propaganda organ to insist Obama is as insecure about Trump as Trump is about him. https://t.co/QsiVJ7hk1V — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) June 25, 2026

2.

Which is significantly more than Trump has accomplished. https://t.co/uW57JACr1k — Zimbo Jones, Keeper of the Plumes (@LookAroundCafe) June 25, 2026

3.

Obama also won a Nobel Peace Prize. Trump tried and lost. — gradientz (@gradientz0) June 25, 2026

4.

Obama is everything MAGA wishes Trump could be. They think about Obama more than Obama thinks about himself. — (@ChidiNwatu) June 25, 2026

5.

Sure thing Jesse. Keep telling yourself that pic.twitter.com/mQkut1ximl — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) June 25, 2026

6.

“Other than break the racial glass ceiling in American politics, provide healthcare for all Americans -especially the poor ones watching this program – and kill the guy responsible for 9/11, he has nothing.” https://t.co/6kXqnbqIof — Uncle Evo (@UncleEvo) June 25, 2026

7.