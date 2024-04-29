People have been changing film quotes to make them more British – 23 five-star suggestions

Entertainment films

The UK is a very popular location for films and TV shows – even those not set here. For example, the waterfront of Liverpool doubled for Washington in The Crown and Skyfall‘s Shanghai Airport was actually Royal Ascot Racecourse.

The VeryBritishProblems account was less concerned with location than famous quotes.

Slightly change a film quote to make it very British. I’ll go first: Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a monkeys. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) April 26, 2024

Do yourself a favour and head over there to read the thread and quotes, but only after you go through these very funny suggestions.

1.

"You're gonna need a bigger Boaty McBoatface.." — Chintan Nanavati (@LightHealing) April 26, 2024

2.

3.

Slightly change a film quote to make it very British. “I love the smell of Vicks VapoRub in the morning” https://t.co/kXgao9y6SV pic.twitter.com/n4cE6zytB8 — NeilMackay (@NeilMackay) April 27, 2024

4.

There's no place like Home Bargains — SpecialGuestVillainess️‍⚧️ (@evilniamh) April 27, 2024

5.

''Houston, sorry to bother you but…'' — DB (@dbdegn) April 26, 2024

6.

7.

"my mum always said life is like a tin of Quality Streets. you never know when you're going to get a strawberry creme!" — Madi; fighting myself to stay alive ♡ (@_madi_faith) April 26, 2024

8.

The Force will be with you shortly. Currently you are number…16 in the queue. Thank you for holding. — Christine McAteer (@McateerMc) April 26, 2024

9.

"Of all the Weatherspoons on all the high streets in all of Sussex…she walks into mine." — RK Phoenix is Editing (12/22) (@RKPhoenixAuthor) April 26, 2024

10.

I know it was you Fredo, you SLAG https://t.co/sUX01a5vRh — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) April 26, 2024

11.

1st rule of Fight Club – No fighting. 2nd rule of Fight Club – We need to clear the hall by 7. It's Zumba night. — jamie wainwright (@jamiewainwright) April 26, 2024

12.