‘We don’t follow the woke lemmings off the cliff!’ – Pete Hegseth angrily defends putting Confederate monument back in Arlington cemetery

Politics Pete hegseth

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth – possibly the ‘no talentest’ of Donald Trump’s Cabinet of no talents – was back on TV yelling again. This time it’s about the extremely pressing issue of *checks notes* the Civil War?

BREAKING: In an insane moment, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — head of the Pentagon — defends putting a Confederate monument in Arlington cemetery. “We recognize our history… we’re proud of our history.” So he’s proud of… Confederate treason?pic.twitter.com/LXXuJ41s0L — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) August 7, 2025

Hiding behind the idea of recognizing all history as the reason for resurrecting a monument that minimizes the role of slavery in America is quite the hot take. Hegseth really leans into the bit by blaming “woke lemmings” for why the monument was taken down in the first place.

This continues a run for Hegseth in which he looks to “all sides” the Civil War. He’s on tour reinstituting problematically named Army bases and re-erecting questionably motivated monuments across the nation. Anything to avoid actually serving the needs of the American people.

Here’s how those American people feel about this behavior. (Short answer: not good.)

1.

He is just a bigot. pic.twitter.com/FzBUgTD5EZ — DonkConnects ♻️™ (@donkoclock) August 7, 2025

2.

Hegseth is such an idiot. Of course ‍♀️ — Kristen (@kristengough) August 7, 2025

3.

4.

But he’s okay with removing this…. pic.twitter.com/enNjReeNig — JRod The Real Rabid Hog (@GOTDAYUMMM1) August 7, 2025

5.

Apparently, he’s proud of our history of slavery and how the South started the Civil War which killed approximately 620,000 soldiers.

We do not want a white Christian nation – we want the Republic promised by our forefathers in the Constitution! — Mark (@Mark60147335736) August 7, 2025

6.

Translation: “This is an important dog whistle to all of the hate-monger racists out there today that support us and back us. This is how we signal that we are working hard for them every day.” — Michael Beckerman (@MMBeckerman) August 8, 2025

7.

Conservatives are openly proud of being traitors. — Jared Buck (@JaredKFan) August 7, 2025

8.

They just want to erase Black Hisory — Isom Philips (@IsomPhilips) August 7, 2025

9.

SNL writers and late night hosts never have to come up with new material ever again. — Gabby Mancini | Greenville SC and Carolinas (@MissGabbyGuns) August 7, 2025

10.