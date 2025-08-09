Politics Pete hegseth

‘We don’t follow the woke lemmings off the cliff!’ – Pete Hegseth angrily defends putting Confederate monument back in Arlington cemetery

Saul Hutson. Updated August 9th, 2025

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth – possibly the ‘no talentest’ of Donald Trump’s Cabinet of no talents – was back on TV yelling again. This time it’s about the extremely pressing issue of *checks notes* the Civil War?

Hiding behind the idea of recognizing all history as the reason for resurrecting a monument that minimizes the role of slavery in America is quite the hot take. Hegseth really leans into the bit by blaming “woke lemmings” for why the monument was taken down in the first place.

This continues a run for Hegseth in which he looks to “all sides” the Civil War. He’s on tour reinstituting problematically named Army bases and re-erecting questionably motivated monuments across the nation. Anything to avoid actually serving the needs of the American people.

Here’s how those American people feel about this behavior. (Short answer: not good.)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2