Cambridgeshire Police’s classic unfinished post led to some hall-of-fame Twitter reactions

Life comes at you fast when you make a mistake on the internet. Try using the wrong there/their/they’re and see how that goes for you – apart from on Facebook, where it seems to be compulsory.

A hapless social media manager for the Cambridgeshire Police Twitter/X account caused one of their messages to go viral in 2024, when they got distracted before finishing it, but posted it anyway. We’ve all been there.

It cause no end of hilarity, and we thought we’d remind everyone of these funny reactions.

…suddenly stops without warning. https://t.co/FoCNxO8soO — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) August 24, 2024

Looks like something has ground to a halt — Specsavers (@Specsavers) August 23, 2024

Let there be a thousand blossoms bloom! But I ain’t spending any time on it because, in the meantime, please be aware that currently the M11 pic.twitter.com/D5fNWNhTJE — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) August 24, 2024

Our thoughts and prayers are with the M11 at this difficult time https://t.co/UsvT3KjNWa — Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) August 23, 2024

This is just to say That the M11

Currently — Gabby Hutchinson Crouch (@Scriblit) August 24, 2024

Please be aware that currently the M11… who did NOT die. https://t.co/FmrnYt6Oqi pic.twitter.com/Dehj2alKBg — Grace (@graceyldn) August 23, 2024

Did you do the M11 tweet? Yes sarge You didn’t get distracted by the whole internet being available to you before you finished? Ermmmm https://t.co/j4bJeJhveA — Cake (@rigby113) August 23, 2024

I’ve never been more aware of the M11 https://t.co/VDQabVTKN2 — Paul Wright (@NRT_Stealth) August 23, 2024

It’s time to reveal what happened on the M11 https://t.co/078FAaX6Ql pic.twitter.com/vxMesqV4n8 — Joseph Gellman (@joseph_gellman) August 23, 2024

Me, 18 hours into being aware that the M11: pic.twitter.com/E6u0r9rcL8 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) August 24, 2024

Ok, deep breath… are you aware that currently the M11? I hope so. pic.twitter.com/XySqUAuISY — Russell ️‍ (@Medic_Russell) August 23, 2024

I hereby decree that 23 August shall henceforth be M11 Awareness Day. https://t.co/DnN2CaeMe9 — Eleanor Goldsmith (@zaichishka) August 23, 2024

Leads to Kemi Badenoch. — Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) August 23, 2024

Emma Levin had us scratching our heads for a moment with this comment.

“What a day to be accidentally named after Britain’s 10th longest motorway.”

Source Cambridgeshire Police Image karatara on Pexels