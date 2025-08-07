Social Media Funny fails

Cambridgeshire Police’s classic unfinished post led to some hall-of-fame Twitter reactions

Poke Staff. Updated August 7th, 2025

Life comes at you fast when you make a mistake on the internet. Try using the wrong there/their/they’re and see how that goes for you – apart from on Facebook, where it seems to be compulsory.

A hapless social media manager for the Cambridgeshire Police Twitter/X account caused one of their messages to go viral in 2024, when they got distracted before finishing it, but posted it anyway. We’ve all been there.

Please be aware that currently the M11

It cause no end of hilarity, and we thought we’d remind everyone of these funny reactions.

Emma Levin had us scratching our heads for a moment with this comment.

“What a day to be accidentally named after Britain’s 10th longest motorway.”

Source Cambridgeshire Police Image karatara on Pexels