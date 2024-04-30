This police ‘wanted’ picture prompted lots of funny responses but Rylan said it best

Celebrity police

Busy times over at Kent Police HQ who, when they’re not looking for this guy suspected of burglary, issued an image of this man wanted for questioning over an alleged robbery.

Officers investigating a report of attempted robbery in #Maidstone have released a computer generated image of a man they would like to identify. Read the full details here – https://t.co/rXan8W8Sho pic.twitter.com/FQBWE8grxB — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) April 29, 2024

And it prompted lots of funny responses for reasons which are presumably already obvious.

Have you tried looking for him on Football Manager? — Chi Girl (@beauttyy124) April 29, 2024

been a while since we had one of these and we should never take them for granted – seriously, when they hit like this it's the good shit it's the real deal https://t.co/bJ5CqtCbLw — The author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) April 29, 2024

This is a parody site ..right ? — Janusvh MBE CBE honours etc for no good reason (@Janusvh) April 29, 2024

Really enjoyed working with Kent Police on this project https://t.co/3l72KGH7Jf — No Score Draws ✍️ (Alex & Sian – BOOK OUT NOW!) (@CheapPanini) April 29, 2024

You may want to update the computer that generates your images at some point. This is just an average dude with a fuzzy felt beard and hair. — It's Norm (@dcentralised) April 29, 2024

Was the computer a spectrum? https://t.co/x03QBoNyGh — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) April 29, 2024

Looking like an unfinished GTA character from 15 year ago — The P.O.D (@THE_P_O_D) April 29, 2024

But no-one said it better than Rylan Clark. Fair enough, it was a bit of an open goal, but he still had to hit the back of the net.

Wasn’t me https://t.co/LAsKAadzZC — R Y L A N (@Rylan) April 29, 2024

Boom.

Looks like if they'd made you on N64 Goldeneye. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 29, 2024

