Rishi Sunak’s latest promo video has single-handedly ended the national cringe shortage – 17 facepalms

Whoever comes up with the marketing suggestions for Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives is either a genius or a complete Matt Hancock.

There was this poster, which had to be deleted because political parties aren’t allowed to use the monarch for advertising purposes.

There was also this embarrassing and misleading video to support Susan Hall‘s campaign to be the Mayor of London.

On the day the Government warns about misinformation and deep fakes threatening our democracy, the @Conservatives release this video claiming London has become the "crime capital of the world" under Sadiq Khan, which is illustrated by scenes from… the New York Metro. pic.twitter.com/aEDP5jQJvN — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 25, 2024

The Community Note on Rishi Sunak’s promo of himself as a surprise financial adviser says all that needs to be said.

The images and videos are usually so bad that they get people talking, but they’re talking about how terrible the Government is at marketing …so it’s a tricky one to call.

The latest offering is right up (or down) there with their previous catastrophes.

Pay day is coming. Our second National Insurance cut hits payslips tomorrow. It's worth £900 to someone earning the UK average salary. pic.twitter.com/KohsvaW3wP — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 29, 2024

Is that tea or coffee? Why was it already in the mug? Who put it there? Was it as cold as it looked? All these questions faded to insignificance when the almost inevitable Community Note dropped.

If the point of the baffling clip was to get attention, it certainly managed.

1.

It’s funny but Sunak saying ‘pay day is coming’ sounds vaguely threatening. https://t.co/Kuan7A0Wug — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) April 29, 2024

2.

A milk bottle! Takes me back. The last time I saw a milk bottle the economy was buoyant and GPs were throwing appointments at us https://t.co/uUpY0LKMSf — Athena Kugblenu (@athenakugblenu) April 29, 2024

3.

Not sure the PM pouring himself a delicious cup of money is the image I’d go for https://t.co/v6Rxx6IhTV — Ed Cumming (@edcumming) April 29, 2024

4.

Hey plebs. Look. I drink tea. I’m normal. So when I say stuff, you can trust me. And as you’re all too stupid to understand numbers, I can lie to your faces about this and you’ll still vote for me, right? No. Very very wrong, Sunak. The backlash is coming for you. https://t.co/VOD8RukapY — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) April 29, 2024

5.

When is this guy going to have the balls to say to his string-pulling Aussies and posh boy spads? “I am not doing any more of these embarrassing videos, stunts and gimmicks or reading out the shit lines to take you keep writing for my daily pooled clips?” I suspect he won’t. https://t.co/4BdBP9JJlY — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) April 29, 2024

6.

This video absolutely belongs on a bus stop in an episode of The Apprentice. https://t.co/HVLrYWv4zl — Jon Dryden Taylor (@jondrytay) April 29, 2024

7.

I’m a totally normal bloke with my totally normal bottle of milk and my totally normal mug. https://t.co/inyrZ1NbGd — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) April 29, 2024

8.

This is how much he pays for a coffee. https://t.co/PSym6UE9sX — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 29, 2024

9.