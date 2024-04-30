Politics Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak’s latest promo video has single-handedly ended the national cringe shortage – 17 facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 30th, 2024

Whoever comes up with the marketing suggestions for Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives is either a genius or a complete Matt Hancock.

There was this poster, which had to be deleted because political parties aren’t allowed to use the monarch for advertising purposes.

Don’t let the doomsters and the naysayers trick you into talking down our country. The UK is as strong as ever. Image - collage of The King, a Swiss container ship, Christopher Nolan, the England men's football team, a couple of fighter planes. Banner says Britain is the second most powerful country in the world.

There was also this embarrassing and misleading video to support Susan Hall‘s campaign to be the Mayor of London.

The Community Note on Rishi Sunak’s promo of himself as a surprise financial adviser says all that needs to be said.

It is illegal to give financial advice without appropriate qualifications and accreditation. Penalties may range from a warning to a criminal charge. Rishi Sunak is not currently accredited to give financial advice, according to the FCA:

The images and videos are usually so bad that they get people talking, but they’re talking about how terrible the Government is at marketing …so it’s a tricky one to call.

The latest offering is right up (or down) there with their previous catastrophes.

Is that tea or coffee? Why was it already in the mug? Who put it there? Was it as cold as it looked? All these questions faded to insignificance when the almost inevitable Community Note dropped.

When all tax changes are included, the average worker (on approx. £35k) will save only about £340 a year. If you earn less than £26k, you will be worse off.

If the point of the baffling clip was to get attention, it certainly managed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2