This Economics professor certainly knows how to make an entrance – and a point

Entertainment education funny

Professor Matthew Pittman of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville knows how to make a point – and an entrance.

Watch how he took it right up to the wire when his Economics class almost got to take advantage of the lecturer lateness rule to get an early dart.

That sigh from the class came directly from the soul. TikTok was here for it. This is a little of what people have been saying.

“Being an econ major is not about having fun” right after he came in on a skateboard is crazy.

molly Mixed messages for sure.

UTKSM

I know he was waiting outside the door the whole time just to roll in like that.

BABYKELS

As an Econ major I felt it when said “giving up on your dreams and making a mediocre salary”. I am seen.

Blazeard

Man saw the timer at 8 minutes and knew he had 7 minutes to find a skateboard.

V

Imagine your think you are about to be class free but then you see your professor come in on a skateboard last second and give a quiz.

Mac Hereford

The sighs when he came skateboarding in got me.

noelle

That is an insane engagement tactic and im so impressed at his execution.

seven

Him skating in like that would be my last straw.

shani

High schools teacher be like “they’ll never let you off this easily in university!” I just saw a professor pull up to class on a skateboard and a youtube intro HELLO.

Eden

Bro that was evil. Especially “sit down”.

feyi

This is giving Michael Scott and I’m here for it.

NOC_Nurse_Moatsy

This feels like an episode of Community.

AndWhoAreYou

Unserious school I love this place fr.

cat

Grabs the mic like he’s cutting a promo on John Cena.

Joe This weekend at SUUUUUUPER SLAM.

UTKSM

I see Ross when he was a professor and roller skating in.

Jenn

Finally, we Econ majors are getting the recognition we deserve.

rreynolds24

Andy thought the professor looked familiar.

Cam from modern family is your professor?!

We’ll just leave this here.

READ MORE

This graduate’s pride flag reveal was the perfect way to leave her bigoted university

Source UTK Image Screengrab