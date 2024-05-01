Someone claimed every woman’s biggest nightmare is late marriage and the internet begged to differ – 21 dream responses

Social Media funny sexism

Over on Twitter/X, @em_Lazzy who appears to be a woman, but could very well be a bot, posts a lot of things that give strong trad wife vibes, such as –

“IDC how much y’all water down marriage. I can’t wait to be a wife.” “From ‘girlfriend’ to ‘fiancée’ to ‘wife’ is the goal.” “Pray I marry a man who turns out to be an amazing father.”

She (we’re giving the benefit of the doubt) got people’s attention with this wild claim.

Each to their own, and all that, but the internet had other thoughts – and we rounded up some favourites.

1.

Not me. My biggest nightmare is poverty actually. https://t.co/kZMdQbgfO1 — LeboSpeaks (@LeboSpeaks) April 28, 2024

2.

It's actually getting attacked by killer whales and there's currently six of them kicking around Achill today, I'm pretty stressed out https://t.co/FH2ioGRXX9 — Teresa C (@sorobotic) April 29, 2024

3.

Mine is falling over in the shower, hitting my head and dying in a really unsavoury position, and my next one is waking up to see a parliament of owls staring into my window at 1am. https://t.co/ifJxU4DeyP — spag (@YesMissMurphy) April 29, 2024

4.

Actually my biggest nightmare is shitting myself on a packed bus, then both my tits fall out and then I catch on fire x https://t.co/7Ptbpc5QDD — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) April 29, 2024

5.

My biggest nightmare is a snake crawling up the toilet while i’m pooping and bitting my asshole off actually https://t.co/DagMqzJAWv — Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) April 29, 2024

6.

Mine is unknowingly going viral for doing something in the background of a person’s gym vlog https://t.co/uFtcOLlyLX — joey jo-jo junior shabadoo (@anneisalright) April 30, 2024

7.

Mine is being tied to a chair covered in little bleeding cuts and rats eating me alive. https://t.co/EKpdi8hGKw — Ginger Tucci (@Ginger_Tucci) April 29, 2024

8.

I dunno, my wife and I married "late" and she's always been well frightened of sharks and nuclear war. https://t.co/NQGE4H3eAl — gwastraff (@GwastraffA) April 29, 2024

9.

mine is that one day I won’t be able to eat gluten https://t.co/AukTKBM3Qe — Carrie Byrd ✨ (@byrdwrites) April 30, 2024

10.

Alzheimer’s. Parkinson’s. Cancer. Global climate change. Nuclear Holocaust. Nothing about the timeline for marriage, even before I was partnered up. https://t.co/dXSdX3EOeo — jennifer (@JenLovesHistory) April 29, 2024

11.