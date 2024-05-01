Social Media funny sexism

Someone claimed every woman’s biggest nightmare is late marriage and the internet begged to differ – 21 dream responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 1st, 2024

Over on Twitter/X, @em_Lazzy who appears to be a woman, but could very well be a bot, posts a lot of things that give strong trad wife vibes, such as –

“IDC how much y’all water down marriage. I can’t wait to be a wife.”

“From ‘girlfriend’ to ‘fiancée’ to ‘wife’ is the goal.”

“Pray I marry a man who turns out to be an amazing father.”

She (we’re giving the benefit of the doubt) got people’s attention with this wild claim.

Every woman’s biggest nightmare is late marriage.

Each to their own, and all that, but the internet had other thoughts – and we rounded up some favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2