Rishi Sunak cosplaying as someone who does photocopying is fooling nobody – and neither are his figures
We regret to inform you that Rishi Sunak has once again been cosplaying as an ordinary guy – one who does photocopying – and all so that he can remind people that he cut National Insurance.
It’s kind of the reverse of Liz Truss‘s Margaret Thatcher phase, but with less-expensive props.
Payday is here.
Our second National Insurance cut hits payslips today.
Taken together, they’re worth £900 to someone earning the UK average salary. pic.twitter.com/mTlH1LMMK0
— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 30, 2024
As people pointed out when he posted a video of himself putting milk into an unspecified drink (What a hero!), the NI cut isn’t worth £900. For those earning the average salary of £35,000, it’s worth £340, but anyone earning less than £26,000 will be worse off.
His everyman act fooled nobody.
1.
— Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) April 30, 2024
2.
Teams, your task this week is to come up with a social media ad for Rishi Sunak to make it look like he’s giving people money even though he’s not… https://t.co/8pE8YzrhXZ pic.twitter.com/u6PGDREhPG
— Jamie (@GingerPower_) April 30, 2024
3.
Every day you put this out; every day you are lying. This 2p cut in NI does not give people £900
Those on £35,000, will actually save just £340 annually
Workers earning less than £26,000 will be worse off “when all tax changes are included https://t.co/vtPNlYoqJ0
— BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) April 30, 2024
4.
This week, I have mostly been making embarrassing videos that spread lies and misinformation about the impact of national insurance cuts.
— Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) April 30, 2024
5.
That Infosys bloke again, making childish little skits for shits. https://t.co/zXXclvCI58
— Dame KnittingCat FBPE (@KnittedKittie) April 30, 2024
6.
He’s standing there thinking
“Why isn’t this working? Why are the ungrateful sods still not recognising my genius? Why do I have to do everything myself? Hunt should be pumping out this embarrassing twaddle? Where is he? Wonder what the weather is like in California?” https://t.co/JfNwAowOUz
— Professor Colin Talbot (@colinrtalbot) April 30, 2024
7.
Haven’t we been here before?
Like, yesterday… pic.twitter.com/9I22eaRJdQ
— David (@Zero_4) April 30, 2024
8.
Bro spends your tax money on jets and helicopters because his time is precious and he couldn’t possible waste minuets on trains… but he does have a few hours to piss about filming these. #votethemallout https://t.co/NfIjV77ChA
— Mark Conway (@MarkConway87) April 30, 2024
9.
For Infosys: Every day is pay day for you, as your blind trust and your wife’s shares pay out. Be honest, £900 is loose change to you. You insult the voter with cheap bribes as your friends walk off with the spoils of, a VIP fast-tracked, state plunder.
https://t.co/gAaQWYSOyk pic.twitter.com/6r0V3xz3tR
— Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) April 30, 2024
10.
How many more community notes do you need, @RishiSunak?
With all tax changes included, the average worker only saves £340. If you earn under £26,000 a year, you’ll be worse off.
With sky-high bills, record rents and real wages lower than in 2008, there's not much to brag about. https://t.co/O0SS2A2N5w
— Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) April 30, 2024
11.
Conservative PR dept is like a year 8 project
Utterly embarrassing https://t.co/CadU1WKaIC
— Lord Mark Reeve (@Reeve98Mark) April 30, 2024
12.
You don’t do your own photocopying.
You don’t write your own tweets.
You don’t listen to the replies.
But Christ you spend a ridiculous amount of time preening in front of a camera, patronising us and lying to us.
Every vanity video loses you more votes. So, knock yourself out. https://t.co/VOD8RukapY
— sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) April 30, 2024
13.
£900 doesn't even cover the amount my electric has gone up in the last 24 months.
Absolute joke.
— bazxbt (@bazxbt) April 30, 2024
14.
Does my £900 go onto my bank account today? I just checked and it's still not there…
— funf.studio (@radartabs) April 30, 2024
If he’d done this instead of printing out discredited numbers, he might actually have gained a vote or two.
More high jinks for Rishi Sunak in the Downing Street stationery cupboard. pic.twitter.com/1Hf4ckL9GZ
— The Jase (@jasemonkey) April 30, 2024
