Politics Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak cosplaying as someone who does photocopying is fooling nobody – and neither are his figures

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 1st, 2024

We regret to inform you that Rishi Sunak has once again been cosplaying as an ordinary guy – one who does photocopying – and all so that he can remind people that he cut National Insurance.

It’s kind of the reverse of Liz Truss‘s Margaret Thatcher phase, but with less-expensive props.

As people pointed out when he posted a video of himself putting milk into an unspecified drink (What a hero!), the NI cut isn’t worth £900. For those earning the average salary of £35,000, it’s worth £340, but anyone earning less than £26,000 will be worse off.

His everyman act fooled nobody.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

If he’d done this instead of printing out discredited numbers, he might actually have gained a vote or two.

READ MORE

Rishi Sunak popped up as a surprise financial adviser and the Community Note is the best so far – 19 favourite reactions

Source Rishi Sunak Image Screengrab