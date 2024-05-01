Rishi Sunak cosplaying as someone who does photocopying is fooling nobody – and neither are his figures

Politics Rishi Sunak

We regret to inform you that Rishi Sunak has once again been cosplaying as an ordinary guy – one who does photocopying – and all so that he can remind people that he cut National Insurance.

It’s kind of the reverse of Liz Truss‘s Margaret Thatcher phase, but with less-expensive props.

Payday is here. Our second National Insurance cut hits payslips today. Taken together, they’re worth £900 to someone earning the UK average salary. pic.twitter.com/mTlH1LMMK0 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 30, 2024

As people pointed out when he posted a video of himself putting milk into an unspecified drink (What a hero!), the NI cut isn’t worth £900. For those earning the average salary of £35,000, it’s worth £340, but anyone earning less than £26,000 will be worse off.

His everyman act fooled nobody.

Teams, your task this week is to come up with a social media ad for Rishi Sunak to make it look like he’s giving people money even though he’s not… https://t.co/8pE8YzrhXZ pic.twitter.com/u6PGDREhPG — Jamie (@GingerPower_) April 30, 2024

Every day you put this out; every day you are lying. This 2p cut in NI does not give people £900 Those on £35,000, will actually save just £340 annually Workers earning less than £26,000 will be worse off “when all tax changes are included https://t.co/vtPNlYoqJ0 — BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) April 30, 2024

This week, I have mostly been making embarrassing videos that spread lies and misinformation about the impact of national insurance cuts. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) April 30, 2024

That Infosys bloke again, making childish little skits for shits. https://t.co/zXXclvCI58 — Dame KnittingCat FBPE (@KnittedKittie) April 30, 2024

He’s standing there thinking “Why isn’t this working? Why are the ungrateful sods still not recognising my genius? Why do I have to do everything myself? Hunt should be pumping out this embarrassing twaddle? Where is he? Wonder what the weather is like in California?” https://t.co/JfNwAowOUz — Professor Colin Talbot (@colinrtalbot) April 30, 2024

Bro spends your tax money on jets and helicopters because his time is precious and he couldn’t possible waste minuets on trains… but he does have a few hours to piss about filming these. #votethemallout https://t.co/NfIjV77ChA — Mark Conway (@MarkConway87) April 30, 2024

For Infosys: Every day is pay day for you, as your blind trust and your wife’s shares pay out. Be honest, £900 is loose change to you. You insult the voter with cheap bribes as your friends walk off with the spoils of, a VIP fast-tracked, state plunder.

https://t.co/gAaQWYSOyk pic.twitter.com/6r0V3xz3tR — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) April 30, 2024

How many more community notes do you need, @RishiSunak? With all tax changes included, the average worker only saves £340. If you earn under £26,000 a year, you’ll be worse off. With sky-high bills, record rents and real wages lower than in 2008, there's not much to brag about. https://t.co/O0SS2A2N5w — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) April 30, 2024

Conservative PR dept is like a year 8 project

Utterly embarrassing https://t.co/CadU1WKaIC — Lord Mark Reeve (@Reeve98Mark) April 30, 2024

You don’t do your own photocopying.

You don’t write your own tweets.

You don’t listen to the replies. But Christ you spend a ridiculous amount of time preening in front of a camera, patronising us and lying to us.

Every vanity video loses you more votes. So, knock yourself out. https://t.co/VOD8RukapY — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) April 30, 2024

£900 doesn't even cover the amount my electric has gone up in the last 24 months. Absolute joke. — bazxbt (@bazxbt) April 30, 2024

Does my £900 go onto my bank account today? I just checked and it's still not there… — funf.studio (@radartabs) April 30, 2024

If he’d done this instead of printing out discredited numbers, he might actually have gained a vote or two.

More high jinks for Rishi Sunak in the Downing Street stationery cupboard. pic.twitter.com/1Hf4ckL9GZ — The Jase (@jasemonkey) April 30, 2024

