People have been ruining bands by changing a single letter in their name – a Top 40 to die for

It all started when the folk over at @NoContextBrits tweeted this.

Ruin a British band by changing a single letter in their name. I’ll start: pic.twitter.com/kzpBeVAW5c — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) May 1, 2024

And it’s fair to say it took off, it really took off, giving us an entire top 40 of bands with names oh so subtly but entirely irrevocably altered.

1.

2.

3.

4.

The wha — William Brown (@FocusProb) May 1, 2024

5.

6.

Bears for Fears — Christie Laura Grace (@_HeartofGrace_) May 1, 2024

7.

8.

The bet shop boys — Antony4️⃣7️⃣ (@B_M_O_T_84) May 1, 2024

9.

Bake That — Tafmeister (@Tafmeister2020) May 1, 2024

10.

11.

The Rolling Scones – A band that’s crusty on the outside, jam-packed with humor on the inside. — Dr Zee Malik (@zakaveer) May 1, 2024

12.

13.

The Clasp https://t.co/45wZRWG4ka — (((Tara Dublin))), Rock Star Author ❤️‍ (@taradublinrocks) May 1, 2024

14.

The Why pic.twitter.com/Ajw8E6Huiq — Ant Cooke – LODGE (@LodgeDigital) May 1, 2024

15.

16.

17.

18.

Jethro Dull — Nick Sayer (@nwsayer) May 1, 2024

19.

Electric Tight Orchestra — Max (Savox) (@Savox_YT) May 1, 2024

20.

The Ham — Niall Monks (@cirrus_pg) May 1, 2024

21.

Basis — Barry A. Coates (@BarryACoates) May 1, 2024

22.

Slur — Erol Toksoy (@crystalship1907) May 1, 2024

23.

Irony Maiden — choulth (@choulth) May 1, 2024

24.

Supertrump — Alain Vadeboncoeur MD (@Vadeboncoeur_Al) May 2, 2024

25.

Toy Division — Serkan Yuruk (@msyuruk) May 1, 2024

26.

Spandau Pallet — Adrian Moore (@ProfClio) May 1, 2024

27.

28.

29.

Adam and the Anus pic.twitter.com/K7to6jXtCM — Jon Cartwright (@CartwrightJon) May 1, 2024

30.

The Small Feaces. — Carol Ross (@rabblerouser101) May 1, 2024

31.

Johnny Hates Jizz — David Gallagher (@DavrosG) May 1, 2024

32.

Take shat — adam robinson (@adamrobinson86) May 1, 2024

33.

Sisters of Percy pic.twitter.com/GSzU0X9uwZ — Joni Karanka (@AlgosJoni) May 1, 2024

34.

35.

36.

Poo Fighters — James Willows (@JamesWillows1) May 1, 2024

37.

Snot Patrol must have been done by now, surely? — Simon Charlesworth (@SimonCharleswo1) May 1, 2024

38.

The Jesus and Gary Chain. — Conor O’Neill (@conoro) May 1, 2024

39.

The He-man League — Andres Borda (@el_pestanas) May 1, 2024

40.

Source @NoContextBrits