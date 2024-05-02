People have been ruining bands by changing a single letter in their name – a Top 40 to die for
It all started when the folk over at @NoContextBrits tweeted this.
Ruin a British band by changing a single letter in their name.
I’ll start: pic.twitter.com/kzpBeVAW5c
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) May 1, 2024
And it’s fair to say it took off, it really took off, giving us an entire top 40 of bands with names oh so subtly but entirely irrevocably altered.
1.
Soft Celt https://t.co/TRDMcEHD23
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 1, 2024
2.
Depeche Mope https://t.co/F74oTiXu7a
— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) May 1, 2024
3.
The Beadles pic.twitter.com/uNzTaXccLw
— James Gambino (@Gambinobility) May 1, 2024
4.
The wha
— William Brown (@FocusProb) May 1, 2024
5.
The Perve pic.twitter.com/lnxkxp8aMh
— Scott (@ElevatedType11) May 1, 2024
6.
Bears for Fears
— Christie Laura Grace (@_HeartofGrace_) May 1, 2024
7.
The Lightning Sheds. https://t.co/TPlUyjzYMo
— Ian Hall (@Ian64) May 1, 2024
8.
The bet shop boys
— Antony4️⃣7️⃣ (@B_M_O_T_84) May 1, 2024
9.
Bake That
— Tafmeister (@Tafmeister2020) May 1, 2024
10.
The Trolling Stones https://t.co/mbwqnwEByr
— LouiseMensch (@LouiseMensch) May 1, 2024
11.
The Rolling Scones – A band that’s crusty on the outside, jam-packed with humor on the inside.
— Dr Zee Malik (@zakaveer) May 1, 2024
12.
Arctic Donkeys https://t.co/HvDRtExLiD
— Todd Lisenbee (@ToddOnSports) May 1, 2024
13.
The Clasp https://t.co/45wZRWG4ka
— (((Tara Dublin))), Rock Star Author ❤️ (@taradublinrocks) May 1, 2024
14.
The Why pic.twitter.com/Ajw8E6Huiq
— Ant Cooke – LODGE (@LodgeDigital) May 1, 2024
15.
Kakagoogoo https://t.co/px5Zp3h8Kt
— Mark McKinney (@Mark_DMcKinney) May 1, 2024
16.
Pink Froyd pic.twitter.com/XELoX3DB0O
— Jason Vieira (@JasonVieira) May 1, 2024
17.
The Beagles pic.twitter.com/w0yQMoTjjD
— Metz (@Metz4Real) May 1, 2024
18.
Jethro Dull
— Nick Sayer (@nwsayer) May 1, 2024
19.
Electric Tight Orchestra
— Max (Savox) (@Savox_YT) May 1, 2024
20.
The Ham
— Niall Monks (@cirrus_pg) May 1, 2024
21.
Basis
— Barry A. Coates (@BarryACoates) May 1, 2024
22.
Slur
— Erol Toksoy (@crystalship1907) May 1, 2024
23.
Irony Maiden
— choulth (@choulth) May 1, 2024
24.
Supertrump
— Alain Vadeboncoeur MD (@Vadeboncoeur_Al) May 2, 2024
25.
Toy Division
— Serkan Yuruk (@msyuruk) May 1, 2024
26.
Spandau Pallet
— Adrian Moore (@ProfClio) May 1, 2024
27.
Piss pic.twitter.com/VFEGYBcN8P
— (@ccount5775) May 1, 2024
28.
The Cute pic.twitter.com/ixWfoIyR0J
— Zekey's Mom (@Zekeys_Mom) May 1, 2024
29.
Adam and the Anus pic.twitter.com/K7to6jXtCM
— Jon Cartwright (@CartwrightJon) May 1, 2024
30.
The Small Feaces.
— Carol Ross (@rabblerouser101) May 1, 2024
31.
Johnny Hates Jizz
— David Gallagher (@DavrosG) May 1, 2024
32.
Take shat
— adam robinson (@adamrobinson86) May 1, 2024
33.
Sisters of Percy pic.twitter.com/GSzU0X9uwZ
— Joni Karanka (@AlgosJoni) May 1, 2024
34.
What! pic.twitter.com/j0xfXzdUbS
— Katie (@feltfroggy) May 1, 2024
35.
Fleetwood Map pic.twitter.com/qEKyDgf9mm
— Simon Gee (@simongee007) May 1, 2024
36.
Poo Fighters
— James Willows (@JamesWillows1) May 1, 2024
37.
Snot Patrol must have been done by now, surely?
— Simon Charlesworth (@SimonCharleswo1) May 1, 2024
38.
The Jesus and Gary Chain.
— Conor O’Neill (@conoro) May 1, 2024
39.
The He-man League
— Andres Borda (@el_pestanas) May 1, 2024
40.
— Neil Davidson (@NeilDavidson22) May 1, 2024
Source @NoContextBrits