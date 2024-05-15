This gun-toting Andrew Tate wannabe told people ‘don’t be weak and gay, be hard’ and these 17 magnificent comebacks were simply delicious

US Republicans

Full disclosure, we hadn’t come across Valentina Gomez before and here’s hoping we don’t have reason to again.

Gomez is a Missouri Republican running for Secretary of State and by all accounts loves God, guns and Andrew Tate (although we’re not sure in which order).

And we mention her because of this video in which she says it’s time to take Missouri back from ‘corrupt politicians’. But that’s not all, it turns out.

Don’t be weak and gayAugust 6th is the day we take Missouri back from these corrupt politicians. @Cobratate @TateTheTalismanMAGA pic.twitter.com/sKoY650Dmw — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) May 13, 2024

And we’re glad she did – sort of – because it prompted some fabulous comebacks which have made our day oh so much better. Let’s hope she had time to read them all.

1.

So refreshing to see a female GOP candidate who never served in the military doing the whole veteran cosplay, stolen valor, bigotry as a substitute for strength routine as well as any man. https://t.co/SVCBAxYCBF — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) May 14, 2024

2.

Nothing displays weakness more than taking a morning jog with a Kevlar vest on. — John Shannon (#RadioJohn) ️️ (@JohnRadioTFI) May 14, 2024

3.

4.

How about stronk and gay, you homophobic-ass crusty piece of shit? https://t.co/Z8L0J5sXGd pic.twitter.com/yPKvrekpZW — Quake Dad (@rubyrangerr) May 15, 2024

5.

She’s a lesbians dream tbh — Emmy (@Emmmyalluu) May 14, 2024

6.

I don’t know who this person is, and I obviously hope she is soundly defeated at the polls … but the cognitive dissonance in saying, “In America, you can be anything you want,” and then telling people not to be “gay” is really something. https://t.co/0ZI0S95cCb — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) May 14, 2024

7.

Another frustrated lesbian talking bad about been gay. Ridiculous — En (@kriyafee) May 14, 2024

8.

What if being weak and gay makes me hard? What then??? https://t.co/tmie7RJWJ9 — Joan (@Joan_Atoms) May 15, 2024

9.