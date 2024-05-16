Entertainment advertising

IRN-BRU’s latest ad takes a shot at Scotland’s Euros hopes and hits the back of the net

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 16th, 2024

It’s less than a month to the first match of the Euros, and that match is between Germany and Scotland.

Since November, when Scotland qualified for the tournament, there has been a growing sense of anticipation and, dare we say it, optimism in the country over their team’s chances of making its mark.

The new IRN-BRU ad plays right into that sense of excitement, and it’s quite special. See for yourself.

Made by Edinburgh-based creative agency, Leith, the ad stars Sanjeev Kohli, probably best known for his roles in Still Game, Fags, Mags and Bags and the BBC Scotland talk show Sanjeev Kohli’s Big Talk – as well as for being very funny on Twitter/X as @govindajeggy.

It got a resounding cheer from the crowd on YouTube.

Of course, IRN-BRU shared the ad on Twitter/X, too.

Here’s how people reacted.

Anthony Hamilton had a suggestion.

