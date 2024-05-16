IRN-BRU’s latest ad takes a shot at Scotland’s Euros hopes and hits the back of the net

Entertainment advertising

It’s less than a month to the first match of the Euros, and that match is between Germany and Scotland.

Since November, when Scotland qualified for the tournament, there has been a growing sense of anticipation and, dare we say it, optimism in the country over their team’s chances of making its mark.

The new IRN-BRU ad plays right into that sense of excitement, and it’s quite special. See for yourself.

Made by Edinburgh-based creative agency, Leith, the ad stars Sanjeev Kohli, probably best known for his roles in Still Game, Fags, Mags and Bags and the BBC Scotland talk show Sanjeev Kohli’s Big Talk – as well as for being very funny on Twitter/X as @govindajeggy.

It got a resounding cheer from the crowd on YouTube.

The best irn bru advert ever.

Lottielou1802

Yes Doc, she can boogie.

barlofontain

Ya dancer!!!!!!!!

supermario6464

Hell yeah!

zoetheitishbottom

Of course, IRN-BRU shared the ad on Twitter/X, too.

Not been feeling yourself recently? Been acting a bit weird? Then grab a BRU and watch our new ad. #OptimismBackInScotland #WeCan pic.twitter.com/5eTAakW8Cg — IRN-BRU (@irnbru) May 15, 2024

Here’s how people reacted.

1.

The Doctor will see you now… https://t.co/NMvDwDqQr8 — Lost Glasgow (@LostGlasgow) May 15, 2024

2.

very very good indeed https://t.co/xDwQ6B5vy3 — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) May 15, 2024

3.

4.

Let’s have some positivity https://t.co/UDugVWZfe4 — Domhnall Macsween (@sweenyness) May 15, 2024

5.

6.

Not often I'll promote diabetes but hey this is class!!!!!!! https://t.co/WLUSfU7QFE — Rod W #NotExtremist #MiniTrue #OrwellWasIncomplete (@RodW55466719) May 15, 2024

7.

Love it. Mon the Scots! https://t.co/c4Ofz8Uy2b — Justin Lee Anderson ☮️ (@authorjla) May 15, 2024

8.

9.

I know the feeling !https://t.co/H5uCtl5L6i — Tandleman (@tandleman) May 15, 2024

10.

11.

Scotland at a major tournament excitement is ramping up. You know it’s getting close when the TV adverts start. https://t.co/GX3OQsLj06 — Michael Bochel (@MichaelBochel) May 15, 2024

12.

Advertisers that know their audience https://t.co/A23a7Z25LV — Derek Stewart (@MetabolomicMan) May 15, 2024

Anthony Hamilton had a suggestion.

Is there any chance we can get the Irn Bru marketing team to take over the Scottish Tourist Board? https://t.co/fIqCXNPi0l — Anthony Hamilton (@1974Hamilton) May 15, 2024

READ MORE

This Argentinian fizzy drink advert just gets better and better

Source IRN-BRU Image Screengrab