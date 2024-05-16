IRN-BRU’s latest ad takes a shot at Scotland’s Euros hopes and hits the back of the net
It’s less than a month to the first match of the Euros, and that match is between Germany and Scotland.
Since November, when Scotland qualified for the tournament, there has been a growing sense of anticipation and, dare we say it, optimism in the country over their team’s chances of making its mark.
The new IRN-BRU ad plays right into that sense of excitement, and it’s quite special. See for yourself.
Made by Edinburgh-based creative agency, Leith, the ad stars Sanjeev Kohli, probably best known for his roles in Still Game, Fags, Mags and Bags and the BBC Scotland talk show Sanjeev Kohli’s Big Talk – as well as for being very funny on Twitter/X as @govindajeggy.
It got a resounding cheer from the crowd on YouTube.
Of course, IRN-BRU shared the ad on Twitter/X, too.
Not been feeling yourself recently? Been acting a bit weird? Then grab a BRU and watch our new ad. #OptimismBackInScotland #WeCan pic.twitter.com/5eTAakW8Cg
— IRN-BRU (@irnbru) May 15, 2024
Here’s how people reacted.
Anthony Hamilton had a suggestion.
Is there any chance we can get the Irn Bru marketing team to take over the Scottish Tourist Board? https://t.co/fIqCXNPi0l
— Anthony Hamilton (@1974Hamilton) May 15, 2024
