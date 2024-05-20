The latest Brexit benefit is …pavement cafes. 19 tasty takedowns

Politics brexit conservatives

As if pint bottles of wine, razor clams in the Thames Estuary, and changing the measurements on the exit signs in the Dartford Tunnel weren’t enough, there’s now yet another Brexit benefit.

It was all explained in this astonishing Daily Mail article.

It must be hard for Kemi Badenoch to be the Business Secretary without ever setting foot in an EU country, which is the only explanation for her apparent ignorance of Europe’s extensive and well-estalished pavement cafe culture.

People had a few things to say.

Thanks to Brexit, we can now have pavement cafes and dining. The French will be so jealous that they can't do this. pic.twitter.com/YVwGMf84jf — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 17, 2024

This guff is why our country’s in such a mess. Inane, dishonest headlines peddled by cynical rightwing papers and ministers to gaslight people into thinking Brexit is something to be proud of… and not the pile of shite they’ve really created. Embarrassing, ignorant and pathetic pic.twitter.com/pw2EThwd0t — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) May 18, 2024

I have never sat eating ice cream, pizza, paella or drinking beer or wine in a public space outside a bar in Italy, Spain or France. *has to drink and eat so much explodes like Brexit freedoms do on hard contact with reality* https://t.co/pvgIuHxe3P — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) May 18, 2024

"Dad, that rat tasted weird"

"Son, at least we could eat it outside, thanks to our Brexit freedoms" pic.twitter.com/sIFSx84zuB — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) May 18, 2024

Rare photo of people eating outside in Paris probably before the evil EU banned it..? pic.twitter.com/Glu6DPN7ue — Timo@timolarch (@timolarch) May 17, 2024

These new Brexit freedoms also give Brits the opportunity to make long thin loaves of bread and ride around on bikes in striped Tshirts with strings of onions round our necks apparently… pic.twitter.com/NbIiY8OlNw — christhebarker (@christhebarker) May 17, 2024

F***k me this country has become so thick. — Brendan May (@bmay) May 17, 2024

Just imagine the supreme jealousy Europeans will feel when they discover this 'Brexit freedom' of al fresco dining pic.twitter.com/JEaA0ZBzfH — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 17, 2024

