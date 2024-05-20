Politics brexit conservatives

The latest Brexit benefit is …pavement cafes. 19 tasty takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 20th, 2024

As if pint bottles of wine, razor clams in the Thames Estuary, and changing the measurements on the exit signs in the Dartford Tunnel weren’t enough, there’s now yet another Brexit benefit.

It was all explained in this astonishing Daily Mail article.

Pavement dining to become a 'permanent feature of the high street' as Business secretary Kemi Badenoch announces plans to remove red tape for pubs, restaurants and cafes to make the most of 'Brexit freedoms'

It must be hard for Kemi Badenoch to be the Business Secretary without ever setting foot in an EU country, which is the only explanation for her apparent ignorance of Europe’s extensive and well-estalished pavement cafe culture.

People had a few things to say.

