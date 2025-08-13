People are questioning the creative thought process behind this hilarious Travis Kelce shot – 17 funniest responses

Celebrity funny

Travis Kelce is the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team – stop sniggering, all you non-Americans. Outside of the US, he’s probably much better known as the partner of Taylor Swift.

We’re not sure which of those has earned him the right to appear in GQ, but we think the creative team might have done him a bit dirty.

It wasn’t the only shot from GQ, obviously.

Travis Kelce shot by Ryan McGinley and styled by @LuxuryLaw for the September issue of GQ https://t.co/MpOWZ0mTiZ pic.twitter.com/Iyuy3AFuHg — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) August 12, 2025

It was, however, the one that got the most ridicule.

1.

The bin men on this island in 10-15 years time as global warming continues to run unopposed https://t.co/cclAvYkQJt — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 12, 2025

2.

baggage handler vacancies apply within https://t.co/GCbLwS6xoS — Ryanair (@Ryanair) August 12, 2025

3.

4.

Y’all be using the word ‘stuns’ for anything — NESSA (@nessa__DON) August 12, 2025

5.

6.

Why is Travis Kelce doing road work in the middle of the ocean? — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) August 12, 2025

7.

toniiiiiiight – terry, an asphalt resurfacer from birmingham – joins the villa https://t.co/VTJRhtqtIR — Cardi BTEC (@amelia_perrin) August 12, 2025

8.

Whenever you think you can’t follow your dreams remember there was a stylist paid for this https://t.co/oN74O18eBP — Deedee Megadoodoo ꨄ︎ (@JSTNXVR) August 12, 2025

9.