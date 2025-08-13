Politics donald trump Gavin newsom

Gavin Newsom magnificently mocked Donald Trump with his ‘presidential’ tweets and the joke flew right over these Magas’ heads

Saul Hutson. Updated August 13th, 2025

Gavin Newsom is fighting fire with fire. The California Governer went ALL CAPS NUCLEAR this week to troll the Troller in Chief on Twitter. The results are some of the finest political satire out there right now.

Newsom wants to address the very real and problematic gerrymandering happening in different states around the country. But rather than address the issue with thoroughly thought out data and statistics, Newsom tried a more Presidential approach.

It all started with this:

It’s all there. The caps lock. The hyperbolic claims. The third grade phrasing. 10/10. No notes. But he didn’t stop there. It kept rolling downhill:

And finally concluded:

Left-leaning political pundits were having a ball with this hilarious, but still effective, tactic. Maga morons? Not so much. See if you can spot the conservatives in the posts below.

