Gavin Newsom magnificently mocked Donald Trump with his ‘presidential’ tweets and the joke flew right over these Magas’ heads

Gavin Newsom is fighting fire with fire. The California Governer went ALL CAPS NUCLEAR this week to troll the Troller in Chief on Twitter. The results are some of the finest political satire out there right now.

Newsom wants to address the very real and problematic gerrymandering happening in different states around the country. But rather than address the issue with thoroughly thought out data and statistics, Newsom tried a more Presidential approach.

It all started with this:

DONALD TRUMP, THE LOWEST POLLING PRESIDENT IN RECENT HISTORY, THIS IS YOUR SECOND-TO-LAST WARNING!!! (THE NEXT ONE IS THE LAST ONE!). STAND DOWN NOW OR CALIFORNIA WILL COUNTER-STRIKE (LEGALLY!) TO DESTROY YOUR ILLEGAL CROOKED MAPS IN RED STATES. PRESS CONFERENCE COMING — HOSTED… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 12, 2025

It’s all there. The caps lock. The hyperbolic claims. The third grade phrasing. 10/10. No notes. But he didn’t stop there. It kept rolling downhill:

FINAL WARNING DONALD TRUMP — MAYBE THE MOST IMPORTANT WARNING IN HISTORY! STOP CHEATING OR CALIFORNIA WILL REDRAW THE MAPS. AND GUESS WHO WILL ANNOUNCE IT THIS WEEK? GAVIN NEWSOM (MANY SAY THE MOST LOVED & HANDSOME GOVERNOR) AND A VERY POWERFUL TEAM. DON’T MAKE US DO IT!!! THANK… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 12, 2025

And finally concluded:

DONALD “TACO” TRUMP, AS MANY CALL HIM, “MISSED” THE DEADLINE!!! CALIFORNIA WILL NOW DRAW NEW, MORE “BEAUTIFUL MAPS,” THEY WILL BE HISTORIC AS THEY WILL END THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY (DEMS TAKE BACK THE HOUSE!). BIG PRESS CONFERENCE THIS WEEK WITH POWERFUL DEMS AND GAVIN NEWSOM — YOUR… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 12, 2025

Left-leaning political pundits were having a ball with this hilarious, but still effective, tactic. Maga morons? Not so much. See if you can spot the conservatives in the posts below.

They’re crashing out so hard! pic.twitter.com/cbbi3NCBow — Selfie Monkey (@selfie_monkey) August 13, 2025

HOLY SMOKES MAGA is losing their minds over “this”! pic.twitter.com/S8YPbQWKg7 — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) August 13, 2025

I. FUCKING. LOVE. IT. I can’t stop laughing. — Jake (@Trader_JakeC) August 13, 2025

Holy CRAP. Gavin Newsom is good at this game! pic.twitter.com/tpmKp0UFaB — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 12, 2025

“THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER” — Dick Nixon’s Cat (@ThaFirstCat) August 12, 2025

“MAGA are” not “MAGA is”.

We’re 77M strong and none of us ARE losing our minds, fake grandma dumbass.

Newscum is a joke. He can’t gerrymander California and he knows it. — MAGAMichelle (@MAGAMichelle45) August 13, 2025

misspell a few words and he’s there — High Tech Warrior (@greg_kiser20) August 12, 2025

It starts as a joke, but give it a few years, and any politician who wants to be taken seriously will have to start posting in all caps sentence fragments. — Mark Howard (@HowardMarkLouis) August 13, 2025

