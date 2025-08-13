Richard Tice asked why we can’t deal with immigrants like Portugal and the facepalm could be heard all the way from the moon

Politics brexit Richard tice

To the world of Richard Tice, who’s been thinking long and hard (well, long anyway) about immigration and went on Twitter to ask why, oh why can’t we deal with migrants as efficiently as Portugal.

Here’s what the Reform UK deputy leader had to say.

Portugal sends migrants home… day after arrival If they can do it, why can’t we? Answer: gutless Government ministers with incompetent lefty civil servants https://t.co/EN8mkbZP9f — Richard Tice MP (@TiceRichard) August 13, 2025

Ah yes, those incompetent lefty civil servants! Not like those hugely competent Reform UK councillors currently trying to find their feet in councils all over the country obviously.

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because it prompted lots of people to explain just why the UK can’t act like Portugal. And it had nothing to do with civil servants, left or right, competent or incompetent.

What sort of organisation does Portugal belong to that enables them to do this Richard? https://t.co/ODmYrhEqH9 — Jake (@ToryWipeout) August 13, 2025

We used to. There was a little thing called the Dublin Regulation which allowed us to do this as part of being an EU member. Then a bunch lying grifters put an end to that with Brexit. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 13, 2025

They can do it because they are in the EU you fucking moron. Brexit is to blame for the migrant boats. End of story. — JSpaceman (@j_spaceman) August 13, 2025

We know that organisation .. I think its called the EU, that same EU that allows Portugal to send migrants back through the Dublin Agreement. The EU that @TiceRichard and his mates insisted we left. So he should stop blaming the government and blame BREXIT! — Jacqui Pritchard Rejoin EU, SM&CU. #FBPE (@jacquip537) August 13, 2025

Because they’re in the EU. We aren’t. https://t.co/47kg3NTYTG — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) August 13, 2025

We can’t do that because of Brexit — we’ve got the Brexit boats, thanks to Tice and Farage. Brexit will now cost the UK economy £1 trillion by 2030. THANK YOU !!! — Lance Lachlan ✌ (@lancelachlan) August 13, 2025

Dickie you should know the answer to this. Portugal is a EU member state which has automatic return agreements. We come out of the EU and that was removed, don’t you remember you silly boy. One of those Brexit benefits hey?! — Lee (@LJ80s2) August 13, 2025

Ah yes, the Dublin agreement!

The big rise in immigration came after the UK left the Dublin agreement. Tice and Farage were instrumental in dragging the UK out of the EU and Dublin agreement. pic.twitter.com/lNt0sWm9Xz — J (@JeromeDavies1) May 24, 2024

And finally – about that headline – we know you wouldn’t be able to hear it on the moon, what with it lacking an atmosphere and everything. But in Tice’s case the solar system will make an exception.

