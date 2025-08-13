Politics brexit Richard tice

Richard Tice asked why we can’t deal with immigrants like Portugal and the facepalm could be heard all the way from the moon

John Plunkett. Updated August 13th, 2025

To the world of Richard Tice, who’s been thinking long and hard (well, long anyway) about immigration and went on Twitter to ask why, oh why can’t we deal with migrants as efficiently as Portugal.

Here’s what the Reform UK deputy leader had to say.

Ah yes, those incompetent lefty civil servants! Not like those hugely competent Reform UK councillors currently trying to find their feet in councils all over the country obviously.

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because it prompted lots of people to explain just why the UK can’t act like Portugal. And it had nothing to do with civil servants, left or right, competent or incompetent.

Ah yes, the Dublin agreement!

And finally – about that headline – we know you wouldn’t be able to hear it on the moon, what with it lacking an atmosphere and everything. But in Tice’s case the solar system will make an exception.

READ MORE

Richard Tice wants gangs of men patrolling the streets to keep women safe and was brutally owned into next year