JD Vance reveled in having Disneyland shut for his family holiday and got all the responses he deserved

Not for the first time we have to congratulate Donald Trump in finding the only person in the United States even more loathsome than him to be his vice president.

And we mention JD Vance again not just because he is currently holiday in the UK – he likes a holiday, does JD – but because of this exchange which has just gone viral in which the VP recalls how Disneyland was shut – well, bits of it were – so he could take his family there.

JD Vance on Disneyland being shut down for his family vacation: “We had the island to ourselves which was very cool. I had never been to Disneyland. I thought it was awesome. …sorry to all the people that are Disneyland for the longer lines, but we had a very good time.” pic.twitter.com/lhoOtfDzn7 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) August 12, 2025

And there was no shortage of people happy to tell him exactly what they thought of that.

These guys sure love private islands Lol. Have to kinda admire his commitment to being a loathsome asshole. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) August 12, 2025

Jackass braying about his elite status. “Sucks to be you plebes.” — Marybeth in Florida (@marybeth5025) August 12, 2025

Bragging about it is wild lmao, absolutely spitting in the face of people trying to take their kids but being told to fuck off — Vinny (@980Vinny) August 12, 2025

Nothing says hypocrisy like JD Vance blasting Disney as ‘woke’ while gleefully vacationing there, forcing longer lines for regular folks during his elite getaway amid public backlash. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) August 12, 2025

