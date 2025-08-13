US disney JD Vance

JD Vance reveled in having Disneyland shut for his family holiday and got all the responses he deserved

John Plunkett. Updated August 13th, 2025

Not for the first time we have to congratulate Donald Trump in finding the only person in the United States even more loathsome than him to be his vice president.

And we mention JD Vance again not just because he is currently holiday in the UK – he likes a holiday, does JD – but because of this exchange which has just gone viral in which the VP recalls how Disneyland was shut – well, bits of it were – so he could take his family there.

And there was no shortage of people happy to tell him exactly what they thought of that.

