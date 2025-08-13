Karoline Leavitt said Trump was ‘honoured’ to welcome Putin to America and the world blinked in disbelief

Politics donald trump Karoline Leavitt vladimir putin

The most obnoxious, and terrifying, character trait of this current administration is when it unflinchingly tells the truth.

Baked in between all of the lies and data-smoothing are some truly rancorous values. Case in point: hosting a monstrous dictator on our home turf is actually an honor.

BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt says that Trump is “honored” and “looks forward to” welcoming Vladimir Putin to American soil. This is not the way you talk about a bloodthirsty dictator who invaded a sovereign nation. pic.twitter.com/rOHgSUCtEA — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) August 12, 2025

The White House Press Secretary speaks on behalf of the Commander in Chief and in this case speaks glowingly of the country’s upcoming guest. A guest who happens to have waged war on all around him and who pledges to destroy anyone who disagrees with him. And Trump can’t wait to hang out.

Again, we spend a lot of time clamoring for more truth and transparency with this administration. Then we finally get it. And it’s somehow worse than all of the lies and subterfuge.

The internet was rightfully mortified.

“Honored”. A murderous dictator.

And he’s honored to host him on our soil. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 12, 2025

This is clearly putin’s administration. There’s never EVER been so many *unAmerican* people in our government. This is beyond disgusting. I hope against all hope Alaska arrests that Russian war criminal as soon as he sets one foot on American soil. — Claire S (@SaintLaurant) August 12, 2025

Honored to meet with Putin.

But wants thank yous from Zelenskyy.

This administration is fucking backwards. — DroppinGems (@RealDroppinGems) August 12, 2025

The president is “honored” to host a war criminal tyrant who invaded our ally on American soil? Disgusting. — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) August 12, 2025

This line from Karoline Levitte “The president is very honored and looks forward to hosting President Putin on American soil.” “Honored?” Uh, Putin is BANNED from visiting 125 countries. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) August 12, 2025

President “honored” to host Putin? The tyrant and war criminal called Putin. Trump would probably ask Putin for an autograph. Disgraceful! — Uche (@ubig1) August 12, 2025

Now imagine Obama would have said something like that about Putin.

The GOP would be in uproar and demand his head. And rightfully so.

But with their orange idol? — Atogrim von Draken (@SiriusDrakeCGBI) August 12, 2025

