Politics donald trump Karoline Leavitt vladimir putin

Karoline Leavitt said Trump was ‘honoured’ to welcome Putin to America and the world blinked in disbelief

Saul Hutson. Updated August 13th, 2025

The most obnoxious, and terrifying, character trait of this current administration is when it unflinchingly tells the truth.

Baked in between all of the lies and data-smoothing are some truly rancorous values. Case in point: hosting a monstrous dictator on our home turf is actually an honor.

The White House Press Secretary speaks on behalf of the Commander in Chief and in this case speaks glowingly of the country’s upcoming guest. A guest who happens to have waged war on all around him and who pledges to destroy anyone who disagrees with him. And Trump can’t wait to hang out.

Again, we spend a lot of time clamoring for more truth and transparency with this administration. Then we finally get it. And it’s somehow worse than all of the lies and subterfuge.

The internet was rightfully mortified.

