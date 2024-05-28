Rishi Sunak showed off his silky football skills and made people even more keen to give him the boot

Politics general election Rishi Sunak

There’s something spectacularly awkward about politicians trying to look relatable – doing things like kissing babies, pulling pints and, for most of them, absolutely anything to do with sport.

Which is why people have been watching through their fingers as Rishi Sunak took on a bit of agility training at Chesham Utd …and lost.

PM Rishi Sunak playing football at Chesham Utd in Chesham & Amersham – a seat the Lib Dems took off the Conservatives in a by-election three years ago. pic.twitter.com/HA84DOhEgx — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) May 27, 2024

The Conservative campaign is very much trying to highlight the 18 year age difference between Sunak and his older opponent, but this might not have been the best way to go about it.

1.

This brings back so many memories …. Of Tony Blair and Kevin Keegan, and me and Maradona. Rishi is a natural …. https://t.co/Z0OmWqOu8O — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) May 27, 2024

2.

3.

Give me shit for my football skills all you want, I’m sending you to the front lines when you’re eighteen. pic.twitter.com/ljoH8woB39 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) May 27, 2024

4.

To be fair, I've never played soccerball without a bat before. Still, at least I'm better at this than I am at running an election campaign. pic.twitter.com/X17JQrlsSa — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 27, 2024

5.

Absolutely hilarious part of our political culture is our insistence that His Majesty’s principal adviser has to pretend to be a normal person. — Paul Lucas (@paul_winginit) May 27, 2024

6.

“Seriously Rishi, do it! It’ll make you seem relatable!” https://t.co/huRBkRBpRZ — HLTCO (@HLTCO) May 27, 2024

7.

Well behaved kids in Chesham – if he dribbled like that in Doncaster there would be banter. — Isaac Libido (@fLuidinio) May 27, 2024

8.

Labour source: “The worst encounter between a politician and cones since John Major’s hotline.”https://t.co/X0W05lAtj4 — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) May 27, 2024

9.

Very one-footed. Clearly a big fan of the right wing. https://t.co/XOKhOzUgFO — Michael Hutchinson (@MiguelHutch) May 27, 2024

10.