Politics general election Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak showed off his silky football skills and made people even more keen to give him the boot

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 28th, 2024

There’s something spectacularly awkward about politicians trying to look relatable – doing things like kissing babies, pulling pints and, for most of them, absolutely anything to do with sport.

Which is why people have been watching through their fingers as Rishi Sunak took on a bit of agility training at Chesham Utd …and lost.

The Conservative campaign is very much trying to highlight the 18 year age difference between Sunak and his older opponent, but this might not have been the best way to go about it.

