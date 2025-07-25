What are some stupid UK laws that people take advantage of all the time? – 17 regulations that need tightening

Round Ups r/AskUK

The UK is famous for its somewhat unique way of doing things. Sometimes for the better, other times for the worse.

To highlight some of the more ridiculous aspects of UK life, ehtio decided to ask r/AskUK about the stupid UK laws that people take advantage of all the time. They even went on to clarify this question by saying:

‘Are there any outdated, poorly written, or just plain daft UK laws that people actively exploit, making them useless? Not looking for urban legends of the type “you can’t carry more than 10kg of raw salmon through London without a torch,” but ones that need to be changed but takes forever to do so.’

Here are the top replies that need to be updated…

1.

‘Basing council tax bands on what the property might have been worth in 1991 has always seemed pretty stupid to me.’

-missuseme

2.

‘Stories of people parking on other people’s drives and the drive owner not being able to do anything about it strikes me as particularly odd. Police won’t be interested. Is this to do with trespass not being a criminal offence?’

-dom_eden

3.

‘Loads around being drunk… It’s illegal to be drunk on a highway (this includes pavement) Illegal to be drunk in licensed premises, I.e you can’t be drunk in a pub. Illegal to serve a drunk person alcohol.’

-PeppercornWizard

4.

‘E-motorbikes, e-scooters and the complete lack of regulation around them, leading to whole dodgy industries springing up because there isn’t a safe and legal way to buy them. The resultant criminally dangerous road behaviour from a minority of bike/scooter users and police discourages them from pursuing it. I use a ‘normal’ ebike myself and I’d love to see better/safer/legal options for people to go vroom – at this point, the horse has well and truly left the stables for an outright ban.’

-vivelabagatelle

5.

‘Some people seem to think “squatter’s rights” means you can just live wherever you want’

-Crayen5

6.

‘The fact a car park can install ANPR cameras and put up a sign with whatever terms they like which counts as a binding contract. If they decide it is broken, they can legally get the owner’s details from the DVLA, write them a letter and demand payment. While they need protection from people overstaying, they blatantly use it as a money maker.’

-terryjuicelawson

7.

‘90% of tax law and all the loopholes people with wealth and big firms use to get out of paying tax.’

-ThePangolinofDread

8.

‘The stupid freeman of the land people, who pretend it’s for ‘muh sovereignty’ but really they just want the benefits of living in a country without any of the restrictions of having to follow rules they think are inconvenient’

-fucks_news_channel

9.