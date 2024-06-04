Kay Burley lists 12 cabinet ministers tipped to lose their seats but there’s only one James Cleverly reaction we’re interested in (wait for it!)

Politics election Esther mcvey James cleverly

Here’s an absolute treat to make your day better, no matter what kind of day you’re having.

It’s home secretary James Cleverly listening as Sky News presenter Kay Burley lists 12 cabinet ministers – 12! – tipped to lose their seats according to the polls ahead of next month’s general election.

And fair play to Cleverly, he manages a pretty impressive poker face to all of them. Well, all except one, spotted by journalist Rob Hutton.

And we’d say see if you can spot it, but you already know what’s coming.

Well you can’t blame him. It’s just common sense, isn’t it?

That’s Esther McVey, scourge of rainbow lanyards and ‘fake flags’ everywhere.

And, of course, this.

Staycations …. UKations … this is the year to find your inner explorer and discover the U.K. https://t.co/fZ2jS8SX1n pic.twitter.com/fFHX9FCMSs — Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) July 31, 2020

The horror, the horror.

Good to see that even her own side think she’s a joke… Come on Tatton. Don’t fall for it again. Vote for @RyanJudeGreen and get someone who stands for us, rather than themselves. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) June 4, 2024

Losing her seat would be the most common sense thing to come out of her ministerial role — Kendo Nagasaki (@SnipingFrom) June 4, 2024

Although that is also a list of people that Cleverly won't face in a leadership contest, which will start in about 5 weeks. — Barry Grogan (@bazzdgrogan) June 4, 2024

To conclude …

