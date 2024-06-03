Celebrity Kathy burke nigel farage
Nigel Farage is to stand for Reform UK in the election and the magnificent Kathy Burke surely spoke for the nation
Despite previously having insisted that he absolutely, definitely, 100% would not be standing at this election, Nigel Farage announced on Monday that he will contest the Clacton seat in Essex as the new leader of Reform UK.
I am the new Leader of @ReformParty_UK and will be standing in Clacton at this election. pic.twitter.com/sqpcCXREHL
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 3, 2024
Farage told reporters he wanted to lead a ‘political revolt’, adding: ‘Yes, a revolt. A turning of our backs on the political status quo. It doesn’t work. Nothing in this country works any more.’
For anyone who, like us, has lost count, it’ll be Farage’s eighth attempt to be elected to parliament having – spoiler alert! – failed on each of the previous seven occasions.
It prompted no end of winning and totally on-point reactions as you might imagine.
“I said I wanted my county back. Well now I want my life back … I am not a career politician… I won’t be changing my mind again, I promise you”
Nigel Farage, stepping down from public life.
5 July 2016
— Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) June 3, 2024
Finally his chance to get on Question Time. https://t.co/f5WKrWxIL0
— John O’Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) June 3, 2024
Nigel Farage saying “You are allowed to change your mind, you know” has layers of irony attached to it. Can we change our minds on other things then, Nigel?
— Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) June 3, 2024
Dear Nigel Farage
Fuck off
Love Clacton, love Essex
— ESSEX (@DailyESSEX) June 3, 2024
But surely no-one – and not for the first time! – said it better than the great Kathy Burke.
Our country is broken says the cunt who broke it.
— Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) June 3, 2024
10/10, no notes.
Kath is right.
We all know it https://t.co/oIbXhnUAqI
— Shosh (@shoshanade) June 3, 2024
THE definitive word on Farage
— Adrian (reclaiming the flag from Racists ) (@Adrianjbks) June 3, 2024
Love Kathy Burke https://t.co/1bgdcYX62Z
— Dave Cotton (@creamcake1970) June 3, 2024
Nobody uses the C word better than you Kath
— Tony Williams ツ ️ (@J500ANT) June 3, 2024
Source @KathyBurke