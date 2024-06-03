Nigel Farage is to stand for Reform UK in the election and the magnificent Kathy Burke surely spoke for the nation

Celebrity Kathy burke nigel farage

Despite previously having insisted that he absolutely, definitely, 100% would not be standing at this election, Nigel Farage announced on Monday that he will contest the Clacton seat in Essex as the new leader of Reform UK.

BREAKING I am the new Leader of @ReformParty_UK and will be standing in Clacton at this election. pic.twitter.com/sqpcCXREHL — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 3, 2024

Farage told reporters he wanted to lead a ‘political revolt’, adding: ‘Yes, a revolt. A turning of our backs on the political status quo. It doesn’t work. Nothing in this country works any more.’

For anyone who, like us, has lost count, it’ll be Farage’s eighth attempt to be elected to parliament having – spoiler alert! – failed on each of the previous seven occasions.

It prompted no end of winning and totally on-point reactions as you might imagine.

“I said I wanted my county back. Well now I want my life back … I am not a career politician… I won’t be changing my mind again, I promise you” Nigel Farage, stepping down from public life.

5 July 2016 — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) June 3, 2024

Finally his chance to get on Question Time. https://t.co/f5WKrWxIL0 — John O’Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) June 3, 2024

Nigel Farage saying “You are allowed to change your mind, you know” has layers of irony attached to it. Can we change our minds on other things then, Nigel? — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) June 3, 2024

Dear Nigel Farage Fuck off Love Clacton, love Essex — ESSEX (@DailyESSEX) June 3, 2024

But surely no-one – and not for the first time! – said it better than the great Kathy Burke.

Our country is broken says the cunt who broke it. — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) June 3, 2024

10/10, no notes.

Kath is right.

We all know it https://t.co/oIbXhnUAqI — Shosh‍‍‍‍‍‍ (@shoshanade) June 3, 2024

THE definitive word on Farage — Adrian (reclaiming the flag from Racists ) (@Adrianjbks) June 3, 2024

Love Kathy Burke https://t.co/1bgdcYX62Z — Dave Cotton (@creamcake1970) June 3, 2024

Nobody uses the C word better than you Kath — Tony Williams ツ ️‍ (@J500ANT) June 3, 2024

