These 17 satisfying self-owns are here to give you your daily dose of schadenfreude

Life Ask Reddit

Aah, karma. Is there anything better than seeing people get their comeuppance?

Answer: no. But what’s the point in a fall from grace if nobody is there to witness it? Luckily Reddit user APT3993 has come to the rescue by posing this question to r/AskReddit –

What’s the best way you have seen someone screw themselves over?

And because people apparently cling on to the misfortune of others, there was no shortage of replies. Here are some stand out self-owns which will make you count your blessings.

1.

Comment

byu/APT3993 from discussion

inAskReddit

2.

Comment

byu/APT3993 from discussion

inAskReddit

3.

Comment

byu/APT3993 from discussion

inAskReddit

4.

Comment

byu/APT3993 from discussion

inAskReddit

5.

Comment

byu/APT3993 from discussion

inAskReddit

6.

Comment

byu/APT3993 from discussion

inAskReddit

7.

Comment

byu/APT3993 from discussion

inAskReddit

8.

Comment

byu/APT3993 from discussion

inAskReddit

9.