Private Eye’s front page take on what’s going on in the US right now is simply perfect
Not the first Private Eye cover we’ve featured on these pages in recent weeks, and it probably won’t be the last. But this might be one of the best, perfectly nailing the state we find ourselves in right now.
Adolescence. Will these dangerous teenage boys all end up in cells?
The new Private Eye is out now pic.twitter.com/DiPIP6l8eP
— Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) April 2, 2025
And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …
Fabulously done.
Brilliant cover https://t.co/FKHOswOuml
— Christine Buckley (@mschrisbuckley) April 2, 2025
great take on @realDonaldTrump @JDVance & @elonmusk
all three of whom are doing their best to destroy the USA…. https://t.co/CPu2NW7zb6
— Joseph O'Driscoll #FBPE (@Josephodriscoll) April 2, 2025
Brilliant from Private Eye pic.twitter.com/4bnSdU7SN3
— dave lawrence (@dave43law) April 2, 2025
They nailed it https://t.co/WBdYWSeBJP
— maggie (@aliceking456141) April 3, 2025
The Eye always holds the rich snd powerful to account – whatever their politics are – using a potent mix of satire and cutting edge journalism, unlike GB, Fox, Telegraph etc – twas ever thus. OBN please guys https://t.co/4YtYgwA6lK
— dj binar (@dj_binar) April 3, 2025
