US donald trump private eye

Private Eye’s front page take on what’s going on in the US right now is simply perfect

Poke Reporter. Updated April 4th, 2025

Not the first Private Eye cover we’ve featured on these pages in recent weeks, and it probably won’t be the last. But this might be one of the best, perfectly nailing the state we find ourselves in right now.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Fabulously done.

Follow Private Eye on Twitter here – and subscribe here!

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s been showing off his $5m ‘gold card’ visa like a poorly spelled Willy Wonka – 17 top dollar responses

Source @PrivateEyeNews