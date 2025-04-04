Videos funny tiktoks

People shared their all-time favourite TikTok videos and this one knocked the rest out the park

Poke Staff. Updated April 4th, 2025

It all started when @destroynectar asked people for their favourite TikTok videos over on Twitter.

And there was an absolute avalanche of fabulously funny and occasionally absolutely jaw-dropping replies.

We’ve seen them all – actually, no we haven’t, there was just far too many – but we’ve seen quite a few and these all went viral.

But there was surely only one winner.

The case for the defence of TikTok rests!

READ MORE

‘What is the best ‘Jay from Inbetweeners’-level brag you have ever heard?’ – 21 incredibly obvious porkies

Source @misskylahunter @destroynectar