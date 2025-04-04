Women were asked the weirdest thing they’ve cried about on their period and their answers will have you weeping with laughter

Life r/AskUK women

If you’re a person with a womb, or, indeed, a person who has ever met a person with a womb (which is all of us), you’ll know that premenstrual syndrome is a very real affliction.

There are a variety of unwelcome physical symptoms, from acne to headaches, but one of the worst bits is the mood swings that get you upset about the oddest of things. They’ve been discussing this on the AskUK subreddit, after user RealisticWishbone717 asked: ‘Girls of the UK, what’s the weirdest thing you have cried about during your period?’ and also added:

‘I’m currently on my period and have been more emotional than usual. I was on a bus home and nearly started crying to the song ‘Bye Bye Bye’ by NSYNC. Not because of laughter etc, but for a genuine sadness listening to the song for some unknown reason. So I’m curious, what’s the weirdest thing you have cried about during your period?’

And lots of people who’d found themselves blubbing in the unlikeliest of scenarios were keen to share their stories.

1.

‘When the river was frozen and all the ducks were just standing on the side staring at it.’

–rachw39

2.

‘I saw an elderly man eating a banana whilst waiting to catch a bus and it made me cry. My period came later that day.’

–Bellamiles85

3.

‘I saw an oversized vehicle on the motorway that had an escort van ahead of it with orange flashing lights. I cried because I thought it was so kind of the van to drive in front and help out.’

–Additional_Pea_4873

4.

‘I once cried that there was jam. I wanted jam on toast, but got into a major panic thinking I’d used the jam earlier in the week on a cake. (Pre-period…obvs). Anyway, I cried tears of joy at the fact I did have jam so my wishes could be fulfilled. Tears flooded endlessly however, when I realised I didn’t have any bread!’

–fuelledbywine12

5.

‘I got my cardigan caught on a door knob.’

–LadyMirkwood

6.

‘Princess Diana (this was in 2025).’

–saladars

7.

‘Someone told me my veggie pakoras were amazing. I burst into tears at that.’

–SufficientRead1

8.

‘An old well-dressed man drinking coffee on his own in a café. I got so upset that I had to leave because in my mind he was ALL ALONE IN THE WORLD.’

–rubys_arms

9.

‘I bought the cat food in jelly instead of gravy and my cats were going to hate me. I sat and sobbed on the kitchen floor. The cats ate the jelly, btw.’

–Honeyscarlet47

10.

‘I wanted to buy myself lunch to take on a train journey. All the sandwiches at the supermarket had mayo (yuck!) in them.’

–ContentWDiscontent

11.

‘Someone spoke to me in Spanish. In Spain.’

–imamardybum