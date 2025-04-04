Entertainment fails weakest link

Helen Flanagan’s hilariously wrong answer on The Weakest Link has matured into a proper hall of famer

Poke Staff. Updated April 4th, 2025

We love a wrong quiz show answer on these pages as you might already know and this one is a proper classic.

It’s been one year (give or take) since Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan appeared on The Weakest Link and, well, this happened.

We know the studio atmosphere can make people’s minds go blank, but this …this was spectacular.

That’s going to be a proper hall-of-famer, we’re sure.

Just check out what people are already saying about it – including the inevitable cheese puns.

We bet Sam was speaking for many people here.

It reminded people of another Weakest Link classic.

Source Andy Image Screengrab