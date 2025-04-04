Helen Flanagan’s hilariously wrong answer on The Weakest Link has matured into a proper hall of famer

Entertainment fails weakest link

We love a wrong quiz show answer on these pages as you might already know and this one is a proper classic.

It’s been one year (give or take) since Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan appeared on The Weakest Link and, well, this happened.

We know the studio atmosphere can make people’s minds go blank, but this …this was spectacular.

That’s going to be a proper hall-of-famer, we’re sure.

Just check out what people are already saying about it – including the inevitable cheese puns.

Cheese that one up to nerves. — Ralph Rye (@ralph_rye) March 9, 2024

I’d be straight over to Kent with a selection of savoury biscuits https://t.co/In0maGaF7A — Hannah O’Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) March 9, 2024

She obviously got The White Cliffs of Dover mixed up with Cheddar Gorge which, despite its name is actually made out of Parmesan as it’s more stable. — @dannygbs1960: (@DannyGBS1960) March 10, 2024

There’ll be Gorgonzola the white cliffs of Dover https://t.co/XI9vg0RkcO — Duncan Smith (@Duncan_Smith) March 9, 2024

I like watching this on a loop, hoping that she will eventually learn and get the right answer. 213 times. — Charlie Charleston (@CharlatonTV) March 10, 2024

No wonder we can’t stop the boats coming here from France https://t.co/WpTzN0uScx — Den (@LePhantomDennis) March 9, 2024

Entry question to become a Tory MP. She is standing at the next election. https://t.co/BUaPDpu21W — The Red V (@coveredinsins) March 10, 2024

“Stop building that moon rocket lad, we can go to Dover!” https://t.co/zlzBreb2RF pic.twitter.com/WT5qyGlVkT — Ben Rogerson (@BenRogerson_) March 10, 2024

Me when I rejoin a conversation after zoning out for 5 minutes https://t.co/xZ4NHG7sys — Lisa Smyth (@lisamariesmyth1) March 10, 2024

What are you talking about? I thought it was Edam good answer — Dave (@richards7414) March 10, 2024

But has anyone actually checked the cliffs recently. We are all going to look a little silly if she’s right. Just saying. — Philip Berryman (@philip_berryman) March 10, 2024

We bet Sam was speaking for many people here.

Saw this live as it happened and couldn’t believe my ears — Sam (@sam_bambs) March 9, 2024

It reminded people of another Weakest Link classic.

The funniest answer of all time️ pic.twitter.com/towVFutiUR — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) August 15, 2024

