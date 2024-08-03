Life travel

There are only two types of traveller at the airport (and they’re usually married to each other) – which one are you?

Poke Reporter. Updated August 3rd, 2024

It’s the time of year when we’re all dreaming (some of us only dreaming, alas) of jetting off to sunnier climes to forget about our 11.5 month British autumn-winter for a week or two.

Which means you’re likely going to be spending some time in an airport. And as @veryBritishproblems reminds us, there are really only two types of people when it comes to air travel:

And it seems, for the most part, that people accept this binary. So which of these people do you relate to?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2