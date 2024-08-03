There are only two types of traveller at the airport (and they’re usually married to each other) – which one are you?

Life travel

It’s the time of year when we’re all dreaming (some of us only dreaming, alas) of jetting off to sunnier climes to forget about our 11.5 month British autumn-winter for a week or two.

Which means you’re likely going to be spending some time in an airport. And as @veryBritishproblems reminds us, there are really only two types of people when it comes to air travel:

Everyone has that friend who never seems to pack any stuff. They’ll turn up at the airport, 20 minutes before the flight, with a passport and a toothbrush in their top pocket, while you’re there 5 hours early with two suitcases, one of every type of medication from Boots, and a… — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) July 25, 2024

And it seems, for the most part, that people accept this binary. So which of these people do you relate to?

1.

During the trip they will borrow one of your smart items of clothing for a restaurant and it’ll suit them much more than it suits you. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) July 25, 2024

2.

That would be me if my husband would let me, but no, he starts packing two weeks beforehand and insists I need more than a spare pair of boxers and a T-shirt — Nick (@yallsboringme) July 25, 2024

3.

They will be the one that gets offered the free upgrade as well — jenny matthews (@jennymatthews9) July 25, 2024

4.

I’m already planning my packing for a trip two months away — Paula Jenkins COYG (@Paula1605) July 25, 2024

5.

And the documents are packed in the order I will need them within the plastic wallet! On the plus side, whenever anyone uttered “does anyone have … “ within 5m of me in Guatemala I did indeed have whatever it was they were needing due to my extensive packing! https://t.co/xyOl1GCf02 — Charlotte (Lottie) Gold-Taylor (@GeoLottie) July 25, 2024

6.

travel documents packed in the order in which you will need them. — Usha Sundaram (@ushasundaram) July 25, 2024

7.