Not everyone enjoyed Keir Starmer’s PMQs comeback but Rachel Reeves’ wildly OTT response united the internet

Time now for our weekly trip to PMQs – no, stick with us – where Sir Keir Starmer was asked by Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville-Roberts if he had any belief which he holds ‘which survives a week’.

A jolly good question it was too given the week Starmer is having, and the PM’s response was off the no-nonsense variety which delighted some people and appalled others.

But one thing absolutely united the internet – not often we say that, especially after PMQs – and that was the response to the joke of chancellor Rachel Reeves. Keep watching.

My question clearly struck a nerve. The faces of many Labour MPs told their own story – plenty of them know I was right. If Starmer’s convictions change with the political weather, it’s no surprise that support for Labour is falling through the floor. pic.twitter.com/NmqSEnAuuh — Liz Saville Roberts AS/MP (@LSRPlaid) May 14, 2025

There were lots of people saying this.

Fair play to Starmer, that was funny and quick pic.twitter.com/KQQmIL8Uqr — Calgie (@christiancalgie) May 14, 2025

And other people saying this.

Cheap response from Starmer to a fully justified question from Plaid’s Liz Saville-Roberts pic.twitter.com/rYROtS2BHc — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 14, 2025

But just about everyone saying this.

An embarrassing, schoolboy comeback from Starmer but look at what it does to Reeves. pic.twitter.com/Hn23HbAxK0 — Alex Nunns (@alexnunns) May 14, 2025

Not sure what’s worse here.

Starmer’s brittle response to criticism or Rachel Reeves reacting like he’s Billy Connolly pic.twitter.com/0ycc4vbxZo — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) May 14, 2025

Compare & contrast:

Rachel Reeves’ absolutely desperate burst of laughter Angela Rayner’s… what even is that? It genuinely looks like shame. https://t.co/8797vNb4Dv — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) May 14, 2025

